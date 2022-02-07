Avass Group to manufacture EVs, lithium batteries in Saudi Arabia

Australia-based Avass Group recently signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia to jointly manufacture electric vehicles and lithium batteries. The agreement bolsters Avass Group’s plans to mass manufacture full electric buses and lithium batteries in Saudi. The partnership stems from the consideration of strategic advantage that Saudi Arabia has due to its location at a central point between both Asia and Europe.

Given the increasing consumer awareness of environmental protection and in view of recent development trends of the electric vehicle industry, Avass Group is targeting the huge potential in global electric vehicle market.

At a time when more and more countries are trying to reduce their carbon footprint, it’s imperative to boost manufacturing of EVs to meet this goal. Saudi Arabia stands at a central point between Asia and Europe which gives it a strategic location advantage as a production hub. The agreement will also greatly assist the trade relationship between Saudi Arabia and India and help Avass to provide an integrated solution for batteries, EVs. —Dr. Allen Saylav, Group Chief Executive Officer at Avass

In 2019, when Avass became a subsidiary of the DFT Group Pty Ltd, it strengthened its commitment to continuing technology development by producing an array of electric vehicles, components, and lithium-ion batteries.