Ballard delivers two 200 kW class-approved FCwave modules to Norled A/S for ferry

Ballard Power Systems has delivered two, 200 kilowatt (kW) FCwave modules to Norled A/S, one of Norway’s largest ferry and express boat operators. The fuel cell modules will power the world’s first liquid hydrogen-powered ferry, the MF Hydra, later this year.

MF Hydra will be the first hydrogen-powered ship to be approved by the Norwegian Maritime Directorate, the Norwegian Directorate for Civil Protection and Emergency Planning (DSB) and DNV. The vessel has a capacity of up to 300 passengers and 80 cars and will sail on the triangular route between Hjelmeland-Skipavik-Nesvik in Norway.

The FCwave modules for Norled A/S have been designed, manufactured, and tested at Ballard’s Marine Center of Excellence in Hobro, Denmark. The two FCwave marine fuel cell modules have been approved by DNV, one of the world’s leading classification and certification bodies. The approval of the two modules confirms that the design of FCwave conforms to recognized marine industry quality and safety standards and regulations, as well as international conventions.

The Norwegian government has introduced its action plan for green shipping with a goal to reduce emissions from domestic shipping and fishing vessels by 50% by 2030. This also included the introduction of requirements for zero-emission cruise ships and ferries in its World Heritage Fjords no later than 2026. This will make the fjords the world’s first zero-emission zone at sea.