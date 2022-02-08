Emerging Fuels Technology introduces Maxx Jet and Maxx Diesel synthetic fuels

Emerging Fuels Technology (EFT), a technology company focused on methods for producing synthetic fuels from feedstocks such as natural gas, flared gas, biogas, biomass, municipal solid waste, CO 2 and more, introduced its Maxx Jet and Maxx Diesel proprietary methods, which employ a unique catalyst system made for EFT by Haldor Topsoe.

The process is ideally configured to pair with EFT’s Fischer-Tropsch technology to provide a scalable, sustainable path for converting Fischer Tropsch syncrude into very high yields of high-quality jet fuel and diesel fuel products. Maxx Jet technology was recently used to make jet fuel from CO 2 for the Air Force in partnership with Twelve.

The need for sustainable fuels—especially jet fuel—is immediate and apparent as global aviation produces 1.2 billion tons of CO 2 emissions every year.

EFT’s Maxx Jet and Maxx Diesel combine novel equipment design and a tailored stacked bed catalyst system to achieve superior yields and product properties such as jet fuel with a freeze point below -55°C—a key property for high-quality jet fuels. Improvements in diesel yields and properties are similar.

EFT plans to use Maxx Jet and Maxx Diesel technology in its BioGTL and FlareBuster projects, and to license it in combination with its Fischer-Tropsch technology system for renewable fuels projects around the world. The combined method provides a highly effective way to convert any source of synthesis gas from biomass, biogas or CO 2 into the highest yield and quality of jet and diesel fuel products.