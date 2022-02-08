EV Metals Group signs FEED Agreement for development of lithium chemicals plant in Saudi Arabia

EV Metals Arabia, the operating subsidiary of EV Metals Group plc (EVM), has signed a Front-End Engineering Design Agreement (FEED) with Mustang and Faisal Jameel Al Hejailan Consulting Engineering Company, a subsidiary of Wood Plc, for the development of the first two processing trains for production of lithium hydroxide monohydrate (LHM) in the Lithium Chemicals Plant of the Battery Chemicals Complex in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Under the FEED agreement, the scope of work will focus on the non-process infrastructure, utilities and port infrastructure. The balance of FEED is being undertaken by Amec Foster Wheeler Australia (trading as Wood) in Perth, Western Australia in an integrated owners team with EVM.

EVM is building a global battery chemicals and technology business with the development of the first integrated Battery Chemicals Complex at Yanbu Industrial City in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Battery Chemicals Complex will produce high-purity chemicals containing lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese and other metals and cathode active materials used in rechargeable lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and renewable energy storage.

The Lithium Chemicals Plant is a strategic first step in the development of our Battery Chemicals Complex. The first two trains of LHM will bring in an initial investment of US$800 million. They will produce 50,000 tpa of LHM for Original Equipment Manufacturers, principally electric vehicle manufacturers and battery cell manufacturers seeking stable, long term, independent and transparent supply chains as structural deficits emerge in lithium after 2025. The BCC is strategically located in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to become a global hub for midstream and downstream processing of critical raw materials for a clean energy future. —Eng. Abdullah S. Busfar, Chairman of EVM