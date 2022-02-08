Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Solid-state battery startup Soelect raises $11M in Series A; including GM Ventures
Fraunhofer analysis finds battery-electric trucks have energy cost advantage over hydrogen trucks

Infinium partners with ENGIE for one of largest announced commercial-scale e-fuels plants in Europe; Reuze project

08 February 2022

Infinium, an electrofuels company, is partnering with ENGIE to develop a facility that will produce ultra-low carbon Infinium electrofuels at scale for the local transportation industry. The new Reuze project includes the development of one of Europe’s largest announced CO2 conversion hubs, located in France, which will enable the conversion of hundreds of thousands of tons of CO2 emissions from ArcelorMittal into clean electrofuels for the European market.

Infinium electrofuels technology converts renewable power into green hydrogen, then uses the green hydrogen and waste CO2 to produce ultra-low carbon fuels. This approach offers an integrated end-to-end process to produce fuels directly on-site.

These fuels are an instant replacement for traditional jet fuel and diesel, and can be directly used in planes, ships and truck fleets without changes in infrastructure or engine design. With this facility, Infinium is helping to meet local demand for sustainable aviation fuels and low-carbon shipping; comparable projects are in development by Infinium in other global energy hubs.

The Reuze project will leverage one of the largest electrolyzer systems announced to date in Europe and is designed to neutralize 300,000 tons of CO2 per year using CO2 emissions from ArcelorMittal’s local steel production activities. With support from French authorities in the region, this new project has the potential to transform Dunkirk into one of the most notable circular carbon economy hubs in the world.

We are proud to develop this large-scale project which combines innovative solutions with the ambition to speed up carbon neutrality. Hydrogen and e-fuels will play an important role towards the decarbonization of hard-to-abate industrial sectors and the sustainability of large transportation companies. By targeting commercial operations by 2026, Reuze is supporting ENGIE’s ambitious strategy to deploy 4 GW green hydrogen production capacity by 2030.

—Sébastien Arbola, EVP ENGIE Thermal Generation, Hydrogen and Energy Supply

Posted on 08 February 2022 in Carbon Capture and Conversion (CCC), Electrofuels, Europe, Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)