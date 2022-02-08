Infinium partners with ENGIE for one of largest announced commercial-scale e-fuels plants in Europe; Reuze project

Infinium, an electrofuels company, is partnering with ENGIE to develop a facility that will produce ultra-low carbon Infinium electrofuels at scale for the local transportation industry. The new Reuze project includes the development of one of Europe’s largest announced CO 2 conversion hubs, located in France, which will enable the conversion of hundreds of thousands of tons of CO 2 emissions from ArcelorMittal into clean electrofuels for the European market.

Infinium electrofuels technology converts renewable power into green hydrogen, then uses the green hydrogen and waste CO 2 to produce ultra-low carbon fuels. This approach offers an integrated end-to-end process to produce fuels directly on-site.

These fuels are an instant replacement for traditional jet fuel and diesel, and can be directly used in planes, ships and truck fleets without changes in infrastructure or engine design. With this facility, Infinium is helping to meet local demand for sustainable aviation fuels and low-carbon shipping; comparable projects are in development by Infinium in other global energy hubs.

The Reuze project will leverage one of the largest electrolyzer systems announced to date in Europe and is designed to neutralize 300,000 tons of CO 2 per year using CO 2 emissions from ArcelorMittal’s local steel production activities. With support from French authorities in the region, this new project has the potential to transform Dunkirk into one of the most notable circular carbon economy hubs in the world.