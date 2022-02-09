Amprius Technologies ships first commercially available 450 Wh/kg, 1150 Wh/L batteries

Amprius Technologies, Inc., the developer of silicon anode Li-ion battery cells with its Si-Nanowire platform (earlier post), has shipped the first commercially available 450 Wh/kg, 1100 Wh/L lithium-ion battery cells to an industry leader of a new generation of High-Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS).





Amprius Technologies’ high-energy-density battery cells have enabled groundbreaking capabilities in long endurance, communications, and high-resolution imaging for cutting-edge stratospheric platforms since 2018.

This shipment represents the culmination of collaborative development and testing for this latest design win, the company said.

This advancement from the 405 Wh/kg product, previously announced on November 8, 2021, highlights the acceleration of our roadmap towards delivering products with unrivaled performance. Our proprietary Si-NanowireTM platform and the comprehensive solutions we have developed enable unparalleled performance and continue to sustain our product leadership. —Jon Bornstein, COO of Amprius Technologies

Amprius says that it has a product roadmap that further leverages 100% Silicon Nanowire anodes. Amprius has embarked on building its first high-volume manufacturing facility located in the United States. A mass-production site will be selected in the first quarter of 2022. As manufacturing capacity grows, Amprius said it will expand to EV and consumer applications.