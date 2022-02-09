Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Kia unveils 2023 Sportage PHEV; 32-mile AER
Autonomous vehicle simulation company MORAI secures US$20M Series B

Amprius Technologies ships first commercially available 450 Wh/kg, 1150 Wh/L batteries

09 February 2022

Amprius Technologies, Inc., the developer of silicon anode Li-ion battery cells with its Si-Nanowire platform (earlier post), has shipped the first commercially available 450 Wh/kg, 1100 Wh/L lithium-ion battery cells to an industry leader of a new generation of High-Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS).

Amprius-76 copy

Amprius Technologies’ high-energy-density battery cells have enabled groundbreaking capabilities in long endurance, communications, and high-resolution imaging for cutting-edge stratospheric platforms since 2018.

This shipment represents the culmination of collaborative development and testing for this latest design win, the company said.

This advancement from the 405 Wh/kg product, previously announced on November 8, 2021, highlights the acceleration of our roadmap towards delivering products with unrivaled performance. Our proprietary Si-NanowireTM platform and the comprehensive solutions we have developed enable unparalleled performance and continue to sustain our product leadership.

—Jon Bornstein, COO of Amprius Technologies

Amprius says that it has a product roadmap that further leverages 100% Silicon Nanowire anodes. Amprius has embarked on building its first high-volume manufacturing facility located in the United States. A mass-production site will be selected in the first quarter of 2022. As manufacturing capacity grows, Amprius said it will expand to EV and consumer applications.

Posted on 09 February 2022 in Batteries, Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)