Kia unveils 2023 Sportage PHEV; 32-mile AER

Kia unveiled the 2023 Sportage PHEV, the latest electrified model to join its lineup. Building upon the Sportage HEV, the turbocharged Sportage PHEV offers outstanding efficiency, with a 13.8-kWh battery and targeted all-electric range (AER) of 32 miles.





As the longest running nameplate from the Kia brand, the Sportage underwent its most significant change to date as the fifth generation was unveiled in November 2021. Developed as part of Kia’s new global brand transformation, “Movement that Inspires,” Sportage PHEV augments the Kia subcompact SUV lineup with two design-focused X-Line trim levels that come standard with all-wheel drive. The Sportage PHEV is planned to go on sale in the third quarter of this year and pricing will be announced closer to the vehicle’s on-sale date.

Power for the 2023 Sportage PHEV is supplied by a 1.6-liter, 177-hp turbocharged four-cylinder engine, supplemented by a 66.9-kW electric motor and 13.8 kWh lithium polymer battery. A 6-speed automatic transmission with selectable drive modes is standard, as is Downhill Brake Control (DBC).





Charging is accomplished courtesy of a 7.2 kW high-efficiency on-board charger, with the best possible power density at 1.53 kW/l. When connected to a Level-2 charger, the Sportage PHEV will take approximately two hours to fully replenish its battery.





Integrated Electronic Brake (IEB), standard on the Sportage PHEV, combines hydraulic pressure generation and control functions. Linear braking feel is realized by the electronic control using the motor, and the Sportage PHEV offers a higher recovery rate of regenerative braking, versus its competitors, Kia says. EPA fuel economy ratings for the Sportage PHEV will be announced closer to the vehicle’s on-sale date.

Underpinned by the N3 platform found in the Sorento, the Sportage PHEV chassis comprises hot-stamped parts and ultra-high-strength steel for increased average tensile strength and torsional stiffness. Sound absorbing and insulating materials minimize road, wind, and engine noise.

Like all fifth-generation Sportage models, the 2023 Sportage PHEV is now one of the largest SUVs in its class.

The Sportage PHEV is offered in two comprehensively equipped trim levels: X-Line PHEV AWD and X-Line Prestige PHEV AWD. X-Line styling cues blend sporty and rugged exterior features, including unique front and rear bumpers with a satin chrome surround; side mirrors, roof rack and window surrounds finished in gloss black; and 19-inch, gloss-black alloy wheels.

Sportage PHEV models are fitted with numerous standard ADAS features, including:

Driver Attention Warning (DAW): Analyzes the driver attention level and provides a warning if a break is recommended. It may also provide a leading vehicle departure alert if the leading vehicle departs from a stop and the driver does not react within a certain time period.

LED Headlights with High Beam Assist (HBA): Engineered to automatically dim the headlights when an oncoming or leading vehicle is detected, then return to high beams when vehicles are no longer detected.

Lane Following Assist (LFA): Helps detect lane markings and vehicles ahead and provides steering inputs to help center the vehicle in the lane.

Lane Keeping Assist (LKA): Helps detect lane markings and provides steering inputs to help prevent the vehicle from leaving the lane while driving.

Forward Collision Avoidance (FCA) with Cyclist detection capability: Warns if there is risk of a collision with a vehicle, pedestrian, or cyclist in front of the vehicle while driving and may automatically assist with braking.

Rear Occupant Alert (ROA): Provides a warning to the driver to check the rear seat before exiting the vehicle.

Rear View Monitor (RVM) with Dynamic Parking Guidance: Provides view of behind the vehicle, with guidelines that adjust to follow the direction the vehicle is turning.

Reverse Parking Distance Warning (PDW-R): Detects certain objects behind the vehicle, issuing an audible warning when an obstruction is detected. The warning tone chimes faster as the vehicle gets closer to the detected object.

Blind Spot Collision Avoidance (BCA) with Parallel Exit: May help avoid collisions with rear-side vehicles when exiting parallel parking spot by automatically assisting with braking.

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance-Assist (RCCA): Helps detect approaching cross traffic when in reverse. When approaching cross traffic is detected, the system alerts the driver and may apply brakes.

Safe Exit Warning (SEW): Provides a warning when a vehicle is approaching from the rear-side while someone is exiting the vehicle.

Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA): Uses speed limit information detected through the front camera or GPS navigation information (when activated) and issues warning if the speed is over the speed limit.

In addition to these features, standard on Sportage X-Line Prestige PHEV AWD are: