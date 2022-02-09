Mack launches vehicle-as-a-service (VaaS) program for Class 8 battery-electric truck

Mack Trucks and Mack Financial Services (MFS) recently launched an all-inclusive Vehicle-as-a-Service (VaaS) program to help simplify the purchase process and help customers better manage expenses associated with acquiring the Mack LR Electric battery-electric truck (earlier post).





Mack LR Electric Eco-Cycle

VaaS includes the vehicle chassis, the refuse body, applicable taxes and a comprehensive vehicle protection plan—the Mack Ultra Service Agreement—for the Mack LR Electric refuse model, Mack’s first fully electric Class 8 vehicle.

Qualified customers also have the option to bundle a charger and associated installation costs into a single invoice, an all-inclusive offer unique in the industry. VaaS is offered as a five-year lease with single monthly payments and the option to renew.

The Mack Vehicle-as-a-Service program is designed to address any customer hesitations in adopting electromobility by offering zero upfront costs. Mack took this approach because we believe in BEV technology, we stand behind our electric products, and we want to accelerate industry adoption of this technology. —George Fotopoulos, Mack vice president of the e-mobility business unit

The recently introduced Mack Ultra Service Agreement includes all preventive and corrective maintenance, excluding accidental repairs, Mack GuardDog Connect uptime services, roadside assistance, battery monitoring and an industry-leading battery performance guarantee.

GuardDog Connect monitors battery health and performance and checks for fault codes and defects reported by the battery and electric components of the energy storage system.

When a critical fault code is detected, Mack GuardDog Connect proactively contacts Mack OneCall agents at the Uptime Center in Greensboro, North Carolina. OneCall agents support Mack customers by coordinating repairs and service with the Mack dealer network during planned and unplanned service events.

Mack Financial Services also offers a new integrated insurance service on a digital platform providing an easier, more competitive and quicker insurance experience for Mack customers. The new service enables enhanced capabilities, allowing customers to access different coverages, make claims and handle their other insurance-related needs online.

The Mack LR Electric features twin electric motors offers 448 continuous horsepower and 4,051 lb-ft (5,500 N·m) of peak output torque from zero RPM. The vehicle is offered with a two-speed Mack Powershift transmission, Mack mRIDE suspension and Mack’s proprietary S462R 46,000-pound rear axles.

Four NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide) lithium-ion batteries, charged through a 150kW, SAE J1772-compliant charging system, provide vehicle propulsion and power for all onboard accessories, driven through 12V, 24V and 600V circuits. The two-stage regenerative braking system accounts for the refuse truck’s increasing load throughout the day and helps recapture energy from the hundreds of stops the vehicle makes each day.

The LR Electric model may be fitted with equipment bodies from a number of manufacturers, allowing the truck to be tailored to each customer’s unique needs. Customers can choose from the same driver/passenger side driving configurations, seating choices and door options as those offered on the diesel-powered LR model.

Identified by a copper Bulldog ornament on the cab to signify the electric drivetrain, production of the LR Electric began in December 2021 at Lehigh Valley Operations in Macungie, Pennsylvania, where all Mack Class 8 models for North America and export are assembled.