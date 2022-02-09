Project Triumph TE-1 prototype revealed; Williams Advanced Engineering battery system

Project Triumph TE-1 was revealed in completed prototype form. The collaboration between Triumph Motorcycles, Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE), Integral Powertrain Ltd, and WMG at the University of Warwick funded by the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles through Innovate UK, was set up to create ground-breaking developments in specialist electric motorcycle engineering and innovative integrated technology design.





Marking the official end of the collaboration stage of the TE-1 project, the completed demonstrator is now fully ready for the next Triumph-led stage of the project to begin—the live testing program—integrating for the first time all of the latest and final innovations from the project partner workstreams.

Triumph: final chassis, including frame, rear sub-frame, cockpit, panels and wheels, final drive system including transmission and Gates Carbon belt drive, electronics, Öhlins USD cartridge forks, unique prototype Öhlins RSU, Brembo M50 monobloc calipers, and Triumph motorcycle control software.

Williams Advanced Engineering: final iteration of prototype WAE battery pack incorporating dedicated cell packaging for optimum centre of gravity, vehicle control unit, DCDC converter, integrated cooling, charge port, and styled carbon covers.

Integral Powertrain: final prototype powertrain with scalable integrated inverter and combined motor with silicon carbide switching technology and integrated cooling.

WMG, University of Warwick: final pre-live trial simulation completed, with all results indicating that the project is on course to deliver the intended performance and durability outcomes.

Integral Powertrain’s e-Drive Division developed a new, highly integrated motor and inverter powertrain as part of the project. A bespoke, very high-power-density Integral e-Drive electric motor has been combined with new, ultra-low-loss Silicon Carbide power-stage, which, like Integral e-Drives electric machines, is itself extremely scalable.

For the TE-1 application, the motor achieves peak and continuous power densities of 13 kW/kg and 9 kW/kg respectively which is 60% higher than new APC technology roadmap targets for 2025. All of this has been achieved using materials and processes compatible with volume automotive production and importantly using a length scalable motor platform.

The WAE battery pack incorporates dedicated cell packaging for optimum center of gravity, vehicle control unit, DCDC converter, integrated cooling, charge port, and styled carbon covers.





Wholly responsible for TE-1’s lightweight battery system, WAE employed a holistic approach to development which will allow riders to use more electric power for longer, providing access to outstanding performance regardless of battery charge, alongside rapid charging times.





The all-new battery has peak power of 170kW and continuous power of 90kW, with a capacity of 15 kWh. This enables the motorbike to deliver 130 kW of peak power and 80 kW of continuous power. Class leading system cooling combined with the optimum balance of power and energy means TE-1 can give the rider more electric power for longer and deliver outstanding performance regardless of battery charge. The 360-volt system also enables a fast-charging time of under 20 minutes (0-80%), which is combined with a market-leading target range.

WAE has optimized the battery module layout to balance mass and positioning within the prototype chassis taking into consideration centreo f gravity, space and relationship with the powertrain and charging approach. A new and bespoke vehicle control unit has been integrated into the battery pack to minimize weight and packaging.

Key project achievements during this phase include test results that exceed current benchmarks and targets set by the UK Automotive Council for 2025, providing a platform with great potential for future development in electric motorcycle performance.

The overall objective of the TE-1 project has been focused on developing electric motorcycle capability, in order to provide an input into Triumph’s future electric motorcycle offering, driving innovation, capability, and new intellectual property, and enhancing the credibility and profile of British industry and design.

With the completion of the prototype demonstrator, the full live testing phase of the TE-1 project will now begin. Over the next six months the prototype demonstrator will undertake an extensive live testing program within Triumph’s facilities, including rolling road and track testing, designed to provide direction into the final set up and calibration of the prototype demonstrator.

At the completion of the live testing phase, estimated to be Summer 2022, the prototype demonstrator will be updated with its final body panels in readiness for active track demonstration. At this time, final specifications and testing outcomes will be published, as well as insights and key facts on how the TE-1 delivers on the project targets including final battery and range performance.

The demonstrator bike is now undergoing final battery level validation and calibration to ensure the performance results meet best-in-class power and energy density targets and for the rider, ensuring there is no compromise in performance at low levels of charge.