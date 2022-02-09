Tritium to build new fast charger plant in Tennessee; up to 30k units per year at peak capacity

In an effort to increase sales, localize production and expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the United States, Tritium DCFC Limited announced plans for expansion of its US footprint with a new manufacturing facility in Lebanon, Tennessee. The location is expected to house up to six production lines for Tritium’s DC fast chargers, including the company’s award-winning RTM and all-new PKM150 models.

The new facility is also anticipated to bring more than 500 jobs to the region over the next five years. All chargers produced at the facility are expected to comply with applicable Buy America Act provisions under Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) requirements for domestic sourcing.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) is expected to provide $7.5 billion of investment for deploying a network of 500,000 EV chargers along highway corridors in the United States. This network is intended to facilitate long-distance travel, as well as shorter distance travel within communities, to provide convenient charging options and encourage the electrification of transportation across the country.

Production is expected to start at the Tennessee facility sometime in the third quarter of 2022, and is anticipated to help the company facilitate distribution of its products throughout the United States, where the Company has recently seen revenue expansion as a proportion of its overall revenue mix, and expand its global impact beyond the more than 3.6 million high-power charging sessions across 41 countries that it has already provided.

Based on preliminary revenue figures for the twelve months ended 31 December 2021, the United States and Europe accounted for approximately 43% and 43% of the company’s revenue, compared to approximately 23% and 68%, respectively, for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021. The company expects to announce expansion of its European manufacturing capacity, through expansion of existing facilities or establishment of new facilities, in 2023.