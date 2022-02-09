Ford Pro begins shipping all-new E-Transit

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
09 February 2022

Ford Pro has begun shipping the all-new E-Transit from Kansas City Assembly Plant—the company’s first US plant to assemble both batteries and all-electric vehicles in-house. The E-Transit already has more than 10,000 orders from businesses of all sizes and Ford is working on ways to increase production.

The new E-Transit is produced at Kansas City Assembly Plant—Ford’s first US plant to assemble both batteries and all-electric vehicles in-house. Photo by Dave Kaup Dave Kaup Photography

Ford Pro is the global business and brand within Ford dedicated to delivering solutions to government and commercial customers of all sizes to help accelerate productivity, improve uptime and lower operating costs through connected services and work-ready gas and electric vehicles.

E-Transit is part of Ford’s more than $30-billion investment in electrification through 2025. It is Ford’s most recent electric vehicle, following Mustang Mach-E. F-150 Lightning and F-150 Lightning Pro deliveries begin this spring.

By the end of next year, Ford will have the global capacity to produce 600,000 battery electric vehicles annually, which includes 200,000-plus Mustang Mach-E SUVs and 150,000 F-150 Lightning trucks. Ford is now working on ways to increase E-Transit production.

Ford invested $100 million in Kansas City Assembly Plant to produce E-Transit, and added approximately 150 full-time jobs. These jobs include vehicle and battery pack assembly for the new electric van.

