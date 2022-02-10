Adamas Intelligence: record 286.2 GWh deployed onto roads in passenger EV batteries in 2021; up 113% y-o-y

A record 286.2 GWh of passenger EV battery capacity was deployed onto roads globally in 2021—a 113% increase over 2020—as battery-electric vehicle (BEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) sales surged year-over-year, according to Adamas Intelligence.

By cell supplier, China-based CATL took the lead in 2021 with a record 87.8 GWh deployed onto roads globally (31% of the global total)—a 204% increase over 2020 on the back of an ever-broadening book of supply agreements with Chinese, European and North American automakers.





South Korea’s LG Energy Solution claimed a distant second place with a record 63.5 GWh deployed onto roads globally (22% of the global total), up 72% over 2020 due in large part to Tesla in China, plus a handful of European and North American automakers.

Japan’s Panasonic rounded off the top three with a record 41.4 GWh deployed onto roads globally (14% of the global total), up 39% over 2020 on the back of roaring Tesla sales growth coupled with modest sales growth from Toyota, Lexus, Honda, Mazda and a couple of other EV makers that it supplies.

Collectively, CATL, LG Energy Solution and Panasonic claimed 67% of the global market in 2021 versus a combined 71% the year prior.

In 2021, 21% of all passenger EV battery capacity deployed onto roads by CATL went into MIC Tesla Model 3s and Model Ys, making Tesla the cell supplier’s widest channel to market for the calendar year.

Similarly, in 2021, 19% of all passenger EV battery capacity deployed onto roads by LG Energy Solution went into MIC Tesla Model 3s and Model Ys, making it the cell supplier’s second greatest channel to market for the calendar year after Volkswagen Group.

Moreover, in 2021, 87% of all passenger EV battery capacity deployed onto roads by Panasonic went into Tesla battery electric vehicles of all kinds, making it by far and large the cell supplier’s widest channel to market for the calendar year.

Tesla’s influence on the top three cell suppliers, and the global EV battery market as a whole, is undeniable. In 2021, Tesla alone was responsible for 23% of all passenger EV battery capacity deployed onto roads globally, down slightly from 26% in 2020. —Adamas Intelligence

In 2021, the average plug-in EV (i.e., BEV/PHEV) sold with Panasonic cells had a battery pack capacity of 58.4 kWh versus a lower 52.8 kWh for CATL and 49.5 kWh for LG Energy Solution.

As such, CATL had to equip 1.1 plug-in EVs and LG Energy Solution 1.2 EVs for every one equipped by Panasonic simply to match the latter’s market share, making the former two’s market-leading performance in 2021 all the more impressive, Adamas Intelligence said.