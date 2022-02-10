Volkswagen to unveil ID. Buzz electric microbus at South by Southwest

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz, an electric reimagining of the brand’s iconic Microbus (earlier post), will make its first public appearance at SXSW, from 11-20 March 2022. For the duration of the SXSW conference, European-market ID. Buzz vehicles will frequent two stations near the Austin Convention Center, delivering information and entertainment to those nearby.





Pre-production concept version of ID. Buzz in Europe.

To celebrate the debut of the EV, Volkswagen will host various “Buzz Stops” throughout the city of Austin, Texas, where attendees of SXSW and locals can experience a coming chapter in the brand’s future. The ID. Buzz appearances are part of a larger three-year sponsorship agreement among Volkswagen and SXSW.

Taking cues from the Type 2 Microbus, the ID. Buzz rides atop Volkswagen Group’s Modular Electric Drive Matrix (MEB) platform; it will offer maximum cargo space on a minimal footprint.

Volkswagen is taking the lead in electromobility in a transformative way and the debut of ID. Buzz at South by Southwest is another exciting example of our progress. We have accelerated the transformation to electromobility in the US and we plan to continue leading this charge. —Scott Keogh, President and CEO, Volkswagen Group of America

This step forward in the brand’s electrification efforts builds later this year, with all North American ID.4 EVs shifting to assembly in Chattanooga, TN—a move that will support more than 4,000 jobs in the area.