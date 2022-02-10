Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Mack launches vehicle-as-a-service (VaaS) program for Class 8 battery-electric truck
EIA: EVs and hybrids accounted for 11% of US light-duty vehicle sales in Q4 2021

Denver RTD orders 17 New Flyer electric buses

10 February 2022

New Flyer of America has received a new contract from Denver’s Regional Transportation District (RTD) for 17 battery-electric, zero-emission Xcelsior CHARGE NG forty-foot heavy-duty transit buses. The contract marks New Flyer’s first battery-electric bus order from RTD.

RTD provides transportation in the Denver metro area, delivering nearly 33 million annual bus rides on 124 routes.

The order, supported by local and federal funds, helps RTD meet sustainability goals outlined in the Colorado Climate Action Plan to mitigate climate change impact through elimination of statewide greenhouse gas emissions by 26% by 2025, 50% by 2030, and 90% by 2050.

The new battery-electric buses also deliver on Colorado’s Electric Vehicles Plan, which mandates Colorado transit fleets to transition to 100% zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) by 2050, with an interim goal of at least 1,000 ZEVs by 2030.

New Flyer’s Xcelsior CHARGE NG battery-electric buses provide up to 525 kWh of power and 250 miles of range on a single charge. Introduced in 2021, the Xcelsior CHARGE NG bus incorporates three distinct technology advancements, including high-energy batteries that extend range up to 13%; advanced protective battery packaging for easy install and simpler serviceability; and a new lightweight electric traction drive system with up to 90% energy recovery.

Posted on 10 February 2022 in Bus, Electric (Battery) | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)