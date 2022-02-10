Denver RTD orders 17 New Flyer electric buses

New Flyer of America has received a new contract from Denver’s Regional Transportation District (RTD) for 17 battery-electric, zero-emission Xcelsior CHARGE NG forty-foot heavy-duty transit buses. The contract marks New Flyer’s first battery-electric bus order from RTD.

RTD provides transportation in the Denver metro area, delivering nearly 33 million annual bus rides on 124 routes.

The order, supported by local and federal funds, helps RTD meet sustainability goals outlined in the Colorado Climate Action Plan to mitigate climate change impact through elimination of statewide greenhouse gas emissions by 26% by 2025, 50% by 2030, and 90% by 2050.

The new battery-electric buses also deliver on Colorado’s Electric Vehicles Plan, which mandates Colorado transit fleets to transition to 100% zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) by 2050, with an interim goal of at least 1,000 ZEVs by 2030.

New Flyer’s Xcelsior CHARGE NG battery-electric buses provide up to 525 kWh of power and 250 miles of range on a single charge. Introduced in 2021, the Xcelsior CHARGE NG bus incorporates three distinct technology advancements, including high-energy batteries that extend range up to 13%; advanced protective battery packaging for easy install and simpler serviceability; and a new lightweight electric traction drive system with up to 90% energy recovery.