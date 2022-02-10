Siemens worked with Ford on bi-directional charger for F-150 Lightning retail customers

Siemens eMobility announced that it has worked with Ford on the Ford Charge Station Pro, a custom electric vehicle (EV) charger for the Ford F-150 Lightning. (Earlier post.) This innovative charger is the first bidirectional-ready EV solution set for release at retail customer scale to receive certification under the newly expanded Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 9741, an important industry-wide benchmark that ensures products meet safety standards.

The new charge station also features a peak power of 19.2kW, achieving the maximum power rating currently available for a Level 2 charge station.

The Ford Charge Station Pro is needed to enable Ford Intelligent Backup Power, a system that allows the Ford-150 Lightning to become an interactive part of the home and be used as a power generation source during outages, the first electric truck to do so.

In the future, additional features will be made available with firmware updates to the charger that will help customers interact even further with the grid.

Together with Ford, Siemens is not only helping accelerate electric vehicle adoption in the residential space but is also empowering drivers to take more ownership of their energy future. The technology behind this charger is helping make charging at home more sustainable,more reliable, and more accessible. —John DeBoer, head of Siemens eMobility in North America

In August 2021, Siemens announced it would invest in and expand its US manufacturing operations to support EV infrastructure in the US, adding the VersiCharge Level 2 AC series product line of residential and commercial chargers. (Earlier post.)

The third-generation VersiCharge AC charger, introduced earlier in 2021, delivers up to 11.5 kW of AC charging power.