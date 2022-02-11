DOT and DOE announce nearly $5B over 5 years for new national EV charging network; $615M in FY2022

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
11 February 2022

The US Departments of Transportation and Energy announced nearly $5 billion that will be made available under the new National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program to build out a national electric vehicle charging network.

The program will provide nearly $5 billion over five years to help states create a network of EV charging stations along designated Alternative Fuel Corridors, particularly along the Interstate Highway System. These corridors will be the backbone of the new national EV charging network.

The total amount available to states in Fiscal Year 2022 under the NEVI Formula Program is $615 million. A second, competitive grant program designed to further increase EV charging access in locations throughout the country, including in rural and underserved communities, will be announced later this year.

To access these new funds, each state is required to submit an EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan to the new Joint Office of Energy and Transportation that describes how the state intends to use its share of NEVI Formula Program funds consistent with Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) guidance.

The Joint Office will play a key role in the implementation of the NEVI Formula Program by providing direct technical assistance and support to help states develop their plans before they are reviewed and approved by the Federal Highway Administration, which administers the funding.

As part of the joint announcement, FHWA released the NEVI Formula Program funding to states that will be available following approval of state plans for Fiscal Year 2022 in addition to the Program Guidance and a Request for Nominations for states to expand their existing Alternative Fuel Corridors.

State NEVI Formula Program
Alabama 11,738,801
Alaska 7,758,240
Arizona 11,320,762
Arkansas 8,010,850
California 56,789,406
Colorado 8,368,277
Connecticut 7,771,342
Delaware 2,617,339
Dist. of Col. 2,468,807
Florida 29,315,442
Georgia 19,978,342
Hawaii 2,616,956
Idaho 4,425,511
Illinois 21,998,178
Indiana 14,743,125
Iowa 7,604,168
Kansas 5,847,059
Kentucky 10,280,470
Louisiana 10,859,512
Maine 2,856,158
Maryland 9,298,080
Massachusetts 9,397,238
Michigan 16,290,764
Minnesota 10,089,418
Mississippi 7,483,268
Missouri 14,647,722
Montana 6,348,350
Nebraska 4,472,243
Nevada 5,618,414
New Hampshire 2,556,450
New Jersey 15,448,790
New Mexico 5,681,977
New York 25,971,644
North Carolina 16,137,196
North Dakota 3,841,352
Ohio 20,739,853
Oklahoma 9,812,934
Oregon 7,733,679
Pennsylvania 25,386,631
Puerto Rico 2,020,490
Rhode Island 3,383,835
South Carolina 10,360,855
South Dakota 4,363,463
Tennessee 13,074,884
Texas 60,356,706
Utah 5,372,731
Vermont 3,140,247
Virginia 15,745,244
Washington 10,489,110
West Virginia 6,761,785
Wisconsin 11,642,061
Wyoming 3,963,841
Total 615,000,000

