Renault Group, Valeo and Valeo Siemens eAutomotive to develop and manufacture rare-earth-free automotive electric motor

Renault Group, Valeo and Valeo Siemens eAutomotive have signed a memorandum of understanding to form a strategic partnership for the design, co-development and manufacture in France of a new-generation automotive electric motor, eliminating the use of rare earths.

The three partners will combine their know-how and recognized expertise to design a unique electric powertrain system that is unparalleled worldwide, offering more power on less energy, without the use of rare earths.

Under this partnership, each of the three partners will contribute to the development and production of the two key parts of the electric motor: the rotor and the stator.