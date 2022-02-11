Renault Group, Valeo and Valeo Siemens eAutomotive to develop and manufacture rare-earth-free automotive electric motor

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
11 February 2022

Renault Group, Valeo and Valeo Siemens eAutomotive have signed a memorandum of understanding to form a strategic partnership for the design, co-development and manufacture in France of a new-generation automotive electric motor, eliminating the use of rare earths.

The three partners will combine their know-how and recognized expertise to design a unique electric powertrain system that is unparalleled worldwide, offering more power on less energy, without the use of rare earths.

Under this partnership, each of the three partners will contribute to the development and production of the two key parts of the electric motor: the rotor and the stator.

  • Renault will develop and produce the EESM (electrically excited synchronous motor) rotor technology, designed without the use of rare earths, it offers enhanced energy performance. In addition to the supply of components based on each company’s best expertise, the overall architecture of the all-in-one motor for Renault Group will also be designed by Renault.

  • Valeo and Valeo Siemens eAutomotive will develop and produce the stator, which is based on Valeo’s technological expertise in copper wire assembly. Thanks to its unique know-how in this field, which allows it to use a higher density of copper in the stator, Valeo is able to generate more power without having to use more electrical energy.

  • Renault Group, Valeo and Valeo Siemens eAutomotive will be the first to mass produce a 200kW electric motor without using rare earths, starting in 2027. Production of the motor for the automaker’s own needs will be based at Renault Group’s Cléon plant in Normandy, France.

