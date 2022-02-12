Toyota investing $90M in two manufacturing plants to boost hybrid transaxle and engine capacity

Toyota will invest an additional $90 million in two of its US manufacturing facilities to boost hybrid transaxle and engine capacity:

Toyota West Virginia (TMMWV) – $73 million. This investment comes on the heels of the $240-million investment announced in November and will increase hybrid transaxle production capacity to 600,000 units per year.

With this funding, TMMWV will also begin assembling an estimated 120,000 rear motor stators per year. Currently, a team of more than 2,000 build approximately one million engines and transmissions annually for many of Toyota’s North American-assembled vehicles. With the new investment, Toyota has put more than $2 billion in its West Virginia plant.

Toyota Tennessee (TMMTN) – $17 million. The Tennessee investment increases the plant’s capacity to cast hybrid transaxle cases and housings to 1.3 million per year. The nearly 400 employees at TMMTN currently produce one million transmission cases and housings and approximately 1.8 million engine blocks a year, parts needed for every Toyota and Lexus vehicle manufactured in North America. The added investment to the plant brings the to-date total investment to $389 million.

Toyota has committed to offering an electrified option across its entire lineup of both Toyota and Lexus vehicles by 2025. Advancing the production of electrified vehicles and their components, including hybrid transaxles, plays an important part in helping Toyota achieve its goals.