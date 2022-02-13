Norwegian Post orders 29 Volvo electric trucks

The Norwegian Postal Service has ordered 29 electric trucks from Volvo, making the order one of the largest ever for Volvo Trucks in Europe. All the trucks have the same driveline but will come in different configurations of the Volvo FL and FE models, with two and three axles respectively.





The Norwegian Postal Service has previously placed an order with Volvo for 13 biogas-fueled and three electric trucks. In total during 2022, Volvo Trucks will deliver 32 electric and 13 biogas-fueled trucks to the Norwegian Postal Service.

In the level of deployment of electric trucks in Europe, Norway is currently surpassed only by Switzerland.

It is very important that the big players lead the way. This kind of order clearly tells the world that regional transport with electric trucks is a feasible solution on a large scale. The Norwegian Post is helping to demonstrate that this is realistic already today. —Bjørn Inge Haugan, Sales & Marketing Director, Volvo Trucks Norway

Volvo Trucks has five (six including the Volvo VNR electric for the North American market) fully electric truck models to cover a wide range of transport needs.

The Volvo FH, Volvo FM and Volvo FMX Electric are heavy-duty trucks with a total weight of up to 44 tonnes. They are for sale in Europe and production will start during the second half of 2022.

Series production of the Volvo FL and FE Electric for city distribution and waste management started in 2019 in Europe. Production of the Volvo VNR Electric for North America started in 2021.