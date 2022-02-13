Hexagon Purus to supply battery packs to Hino for serial production of zero-emission heavy-duty trucks; lifetime sales value of $1B

Hexagon Purus, a world leading manufacturer of zero emission mobility solutions, has signed a long-term binding letter of intent (LOI) with Hino Motors Manufacturing US. Hexagon Purus will provide battery packs for multiple Hino truck platforms with serial production planned from 2024. The total sales value over the life of the agreement is estimated at US$1 billion.

Already a development partner in Hino’s “Project Z” Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) program (earlier post), Hexagon Purus will continue the development phase of the project in 2022, with customer demonstrations in 2023 and serial production scheduled for 2024. Serial production will cover multiple platforms, including Hino’s Class 6, 7 and 8 commercial trucks.





This agreement comes in addition to the recently announced nomination of Hexagon Purus by a major commercial truck OEM for the supply of battery packs. For Hexagon Purus, these two agreements represent an estimated value of between approximately US$1.8 billion and 2.2 billion.

The agreement includes aftermarket support and service provided by Hexagon Purus. Initial production will be out of Hexagon Purus’ new facility in Kelowna, Canada, which is currently under construction and scheduled to be completed in Q3 2022.

Hexagon Purus provides mass-produced battery modules—Hexagon Purus ProPack battery systems—in a standard form factor with integrated battery management. Those modules are integrated into liquid-cooled, sealed packs in a wide range of sizes, shapes, and mounting locations to suit the specific needs of each vehicle.





Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel-cell-electric and battery-electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail and aerospace.