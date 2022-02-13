Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
mtu Hybrid PowerPack from Rolls-Royce enters passenger rail service

Hexagon Purus to supply battery packs to Hino for serial production of zero-emission heavy-duty trucks; lifetime sales value of $1B

13 February 2022

Hexagon Purus, a world leading manufacturer of zero emission mobility solutions, has signed a long-term binding letter of intent (LOI) with Hino Motors Manufacturing US. Hexagon Purus will provide battery packs for multiple Hino truck platforms with serial production planned from 2024. The total sales value over the life of the agreement is estimated at US$1 billion.

Already a development partner in Hino’s “Project Z” Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) program (earlier post), Hexagon Purus will continue the development phase of the project in 2022, with customer demonstrations in 2023 and serial production scheduled for 2024. Serial production will cover multiple platforms, including Hino’s Class 6, 7 and 8 commercial trucks.

Hino-trucks_e6378966c66547c29b05681f99196f5c

This agreement comes in addition to the recently announced nomination of Hexagon Purus by a major commercial truck OEM for the supply of battery packs. For Hexagon Purus, these two agreements represent an estimated value of between approximately US$1.8 billion and 2.2 billion.

The agreement includes aftermarket support and service provided by Hexagon Purus. Initial production will be out of Hexagon Purus’ new facility in Kelowna, Canada, which is currently under construction and scheduled to be completed in Q3 2022.

Hexagon Purus provides mass-produced battery modules—Hexagon Purus ProPack battery systems—in a standard form factor with integrated battery management. Those modules are integrated into liquid-cooled, sealed packs in a wide range of sizes, shapes, and mounting locations to suit the specific needs of each vehicle.

EV-Battery-Pack-1024x576_f9a0bcf02aee3c756790c66900534138

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel-cell-electric and battery-electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail and aerospace.

Posted on 13 February 2022 in Batteries, Electric (Battery), Heavy-duty | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)