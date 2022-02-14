Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Consortium developing flat hydrogen storage solution for fuel cell vehicles: FlatHyStor
BMW Group extends joint venture contract in China until 2040

Razor unveils electric scooter in collaboration with Jeep brand

14 February 2022

Razor unveiled its new electric scooter, the Jeep RX200, in collaboration with the Jeep brand. The Jeep RX200 features an Army Green color and an outdoor style; it is available at Razor.com for $499.

BU022_063EV93hdaft5c1kro4dmcni15icr4s

The Jeep RX200 scooter is made to traverse off-road terrain with its durable 8-inch, air-filled, pneumatic tires, allowing for a top speed over 12 mph (19 km/h). The electric scooter is built with a wide and comfortable standing platform and riser-style handlebars.

The high-torque 200-watt motor is powered by a 24-volt battery system that lets a rider glide in style for up to 40 minutes on a single charge.

The release of the RX200 will be supported through cross-promotion marketing efforts by both the Jeep brand and Razor, including across social media platforms.

The Jeep RX200 is part of Razor’s lineup of adult electric scooters, which includes the recently launched C25, E300 HD, EcoSmart SUP, EcoSmart Metro HD, and E Prime III.

Posted on 14 February 2022 in Electric (Battery), Micromobility, Personal Transit | | Comments (1)

Comments

mahonj

200 watts is a bit pathetic for a "Jeep" branded scooter.
Locally (in Ireland) Halfords has suggested that the legal maximum be lifted from 250 to 500 watts. IMO this is too high as they are too fast (~36 kph) for use on the pavements or in bike lanes.

Posted by: mahonj | 14 February 2022 at 01:13 AM

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)