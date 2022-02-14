Razor unveils electric scooter in collaboration with Jeep brand

Razor unveiled its new electric scooter, the Jeep RX200, in collaboration with the Jeep brand. The Jeep RX200 features an Army Green color and an outdoor style; it is available at Razor.com for $499.





The Jeep RX200 scooter is made to traverse off-road terrain with its durable 8-inch, air-filled, pneumatic tires, allowing for a top speed over 12 mph (19 km/h). The electric scooter is built with a wide and comfortable standing platform and riser-style handlebars.

The high-torque 200-watt motor is powered by a 24-volt battery system that lets a rider glide in style for up to 40 minutes on a single charge.

The release of the RX200 will be supported through cross-promotion marketing efforts by both the Jeep brand and Razor, including across social media platforms.

The Jeep RX200 is part of Razor’s lineup of adult electric scooters, which includes the recently launched C25, E300 HD, EcoSmart SUP, EcoSmart Metro HD, and E Prime III.