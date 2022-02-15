Unicom to order 11 Volvo electric trucks for concrete mixers

Unicon, the largest producer and supplier of ready-mixed concrete in Denmark, intends to place the largest private single order to date for electric trucks that will run on Danish roads. The 11 Volvo FM Electric trucks will start being delivered in the end of the year.

After gaining good experience with a Volvo FE Electric, Unicon is now taking the next big step towards emission-free distribution by introducing a new generation of electric truck mixers with longer range and higher payload. Therefore, the company intends to place the country's largest private single order to date for 11 Volvo FM Electric models that will be converted to truck mixers and operate in Denmark.





In addition, Unicon and Volvo Trucks have entered into a long-term collaboration to implement and optimize electric solutions for the concrete industry. The collaboration aims to give Unicon the opportunity to put electric truck mixers into operation that match all needs in connection with efficient and sustainable distribution of ready-mixed concrete.

With this major order and ambitious collaboration agreement, we are putting tangible actions behind our CO 2 emission targets for our distribution. This clearly underlines our role as a frontrunner for the construction industry in both Denmark and worldwide. We are very much looking forward to this collaboration with Volvo Trucks, which gives us unique opportunities to jointly develop the right complete truck and body electric solutions for our distribution. —Christian Elleby, Supply Chain & Procurement Director at Unicon

With these agreements, we are taking important steps in expanding fossil-free distribution solutions to the concrete industry, where electrification of heavy vehicles has been a very difficult challenge due to the heavy loads and continuous mixing demands. We are pleased to have Unicon on board as a strategic partner and we expect a lot of learning and development as a result of the collaboration for the benefit of an entire industry. —Peter Ericson, Managing Director of Volvo Trucks in Denmark

Unicon believes that electric truck mixers offer the most obvious technology for achieving ambitious sustainability goals. This applies both in relation to supporting emission-free distribution of ready-mixed concrete and for creating a better and even safer working environment on construction sites.

With the new electric truck mixers, we are ready to support the requirements for emission-free construction sites in Denmark, which we see from the City of Copenhagen, as well as an increasing number of contractors and builders. —Christian Elleby

Unicon is Denmark’s oldest and largest producer and supplier of ready-mixed concrete with 35 factories and more than 400 employees throughout the country. It produces about 1 million cubic meters of concrete annually and has its own fleet of 195 trucks.