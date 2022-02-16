Mercedes-AMG adding two EQE performance electric sedans to lineup

Mercedes-AMG is adding two Mercedes-AMG all-electric performance sedans to its lineup, based on the Mercedes EQE: the Mercedes-AMG EQE 43 4MATIC and EQE 53 4MATIC+. The vehicles are based on the electric-exclusive Mercedes architecture of the luxury and premium class (EVA2). AMG-specific solutions—particularly in the areas of drive, suspension, brakes, sound, exterior and interior design, and equipment—deliver a dynamic and emotively appealing AMG driving experience.





With two new models, we are expanding our range with purely electrically powered performance vehicles and are thus addressing additional target groups. The EQE 43 4MATIC is the entry-level model for electric Driving Performance from Mercedes-AMG. The EQE 53 4MATIC+, on the other hand, focuses on even more sportiness and greater driving dynamics. And that’s not the end of our Future of Driving Performance: After performance hybrids and all-electric AMG derivatives based on EVA2, stand-alone AMG electric vehicles will follow in the not too distant future. These are based on AMG.EA, our new, completely in-house-developed platform. —Philipp Schiemer, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH





The compact format of the EQE forms the perfect starting point for realising a highly agile and very emotional driving experience with our AMG-specific solutions. This applies in particular to the areas of drive, chassis, brakes and, above all, sound. This ensures that our customers can also look forward to our brand’s hallmark Driving Performance in our second all-electric model series. —Jochen Hermann, Chief Technical Officer of Mercedes-AMG GmbH

Both new Mercedes-AMG EQE models offer a performance-oriented drive concept with two electric motors. The electric drivetrain (eATS), with a motor on each of the axles, also offers fully variable all-wheel drive, which optimally transmits the drive power to the asphalt under all driving conditions. The power spectrum ranges from 350 kW (476 hp) in the EQE 43 4MATIC to 505 kW (687 hp) in the EQE 53 4MATIC+ with optional AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package and boost function. The maximum torque ranges from 858 to 1000 N·m.





eATS (electrical drive unit)

The AMG-specific electric motors at the front and rear axles are permanently excited synchronous motors (PSM). The decided emphasis on performance is already evident in the output and torque values. In addition, the electric motors are characterized by an optimal balance of power increase, efficiency and noise comfort.





The electric motors of the EQE 43 4MATIC feature AMG-specific tuning and control. The EQE 53 4MATIC+ uses AMG-specific electric motors with adapted windings and laminations, higher currents and a specific inverter. This enables higher motor speeds and even more power, which is particularly noticeable during acceleration and at top speed.

The electric motor on the rear axle is particularly powerful due to its six-phase design, based on two windings with three phases each. The stator with pull-in winding ensures a particularly strong magnetic field.

Added to this is the highly resilient thermal concept, which allows repeated acceleration maneuvers with consistently high performance. The centerpiece of the design is the water lance in the shaft of the rotor, which cools it. Other AMG-specific cooling elements in the cooling circuit include special ribs on the stator and the needle-shaped pin-fin structure on the inverter, which is made of high-performance ceramics. In addition, there is the transmission oil heat exchanger: In addition to cooling, the oil is also preheated during cold starts to increase efficiency

New battery generation with a capacity of 90.6 kWh. The new Mercedes-AMG EQE models are equipped with a 328-volt high-performance drive battery with a usable energy content of 90.6 kWh, comprising ten modules with a total of 360 pouch cells. The cell cobalt content is reduced to 10%. The optimized active material consists of nickel, cobalt and manganese in a ratio of 8:1:1.

The battery management system in the EQE 53 is also tuned specifically for AMG. In the Sport and Sport+ drive programs the focus is on performance, in the Comfort drive program the focus is on operating range. The battery generation is characterized by a high energy density and has a high charging capacity.

Another new feature is the possibility to install updates for the battery management system over-the-air for continuous improvements over the life cycle.

The EQE 53 4MATIC+ also features an AMG-specific wiring harness adapted to the higher performance capability.

Short charging times through intelligent thermal management. Another advantage of the new battery generation is the short charging times. The energy storage system can charge with up to 170 kW at fast charging stations with direct current. In this case, electricity for 180 kilometers (WLTP) can be recharged in 15 minutes.

With the onboard charger, the electrified AMG can be charged at home or at public charging stations with 11 kW or optionally 22 kW with alternating current. In Japan, bidirectional charging will also be possible, i.e. charging in both directions. In addition, there are intelligent charging programs that can be activated automatically depending on the location. Functions such as battery-saving charging make operations even more efficient.

The efficient thermal management also plays a part in shortening charging times. If Navigation with Electric Intelligence is activated, the battery is preheated or cooled while driving to reach the optimal temperature for fast charging at the charging point. The desired temperature range of the battery is achieved with the aid of the cooling circuit and a PTC (Positive Temperature Coefficient) booster heater integrated into it.

The battery design aims to ensure the optimum battery operating temperature under all operating conditions. The aluminium extrusions of the battery frame have defined cavities through which the coolant flows. All in all, the intelligent temperature and charging management ensures that high charging currents can be maintained for a long time.

The battery also stands out for its durability. The ECO Charging function makes a significant contribution to this: the intelligent control reduces the battery load during charging, and thus slows down the natural ageing process of the battery. Customers can also benefit from “charging interruption” function: the charging process can be paused at freely selectable times so as to use cheaper off-peak electricity at a later time, for example. The battery certificate stands for the long service life of the high-voltage batteries. It is valid for up to ten years or up to 250,000 kilometers.

Intelligent recuperation for efficient energy recovery. The battery can also be charged through efficient energy recovery using recuperation. The recuperation power reaches up to 260 kW. The driver can adjust the level of recuperation in three stages via switches on the steering wheel, and receive situation-optimized support from ECO Assist. Here, one-pedal driving and combined braking to a standstill are possible in recuperation levels D and D-. In DAuto, up to 5 m/s² deceleration is achieved, 3 m/s² of which is due to recuperation (2 m/s² via the AMG high-performance brake system). With the help of the optional DRIVE PILOT, deceleration to detected vehicles ahead is automatic until they come to a standstill, for example at traffic lights.

Fully variable all-wheel drive AMG Performance 4MATIC and 4MATIC+. In contrast to previous usage, the “+” in 4MATIC+ stands not only for the fully variable all-wheel drive that EQE 43 and EQE 53 both have, but for the entire additional performance and dynamism that the EQE 53 offers. In both models, the system continuously distributes drive torque between the front and rear axles depending on the driving situation: compared to a mechanical all‑wheel drive system, the electric-specific system ensures a significantly faster response. The torque is checked 160 times per second and adjusted if necessary. The torque distribution depends on the selected drive program: in “Comfort” mode the focus is on maximum efficiency, while in “Sport” and “Sport+” the torque is more rear-biased in the interests of greater lateral dynamics.

Rear axle steering as standard. Both Mercedes-AMG EQE models are equipped with rear axle steering as standard. The steering angle of up to 3.6 degrees promotes agile handling. The interaction between front axle and rear axle steering is designed to achieve agile response with little steering effort when driving in town or on country roads.

At speeds below 60 km/h, the rear wheels steer in the opposite direction to the front wheels. This makes the Mercedes‑AMG EQE maneuverable, light-footed and nimble. The effect is particularly positive when making a turn, changing direction quickly and maneuvering slowly. At speeds above 60 km/h, the rear wheels steer in the same direction as the front wheels. The resulting virtually extended wheelbase offers increased handling stability and driving safety at high speeds, and during fast lane changes or sudden evasive maneuvers.

Technical data