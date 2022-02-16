Polestar 5 to use new bespoke bonded aluminum platform

Polestar, the Swedish premium electric performance car maker, has confirmed that the forthcoming Polestar 5 electric performance 4-door GT will feature a brand-new, bespoke, bonded aluminum platform developed in-house by Polestar’s UK R&D team.





Bespoke bonded aluminum platform being developed in-house by Polestar’s UK R&D team.

Bonded aluminum is light-weight and rigid, offering top performance and environmental advantages. Polestar said that while this technology has previously proven labor-intensive and difficult to use in mass-production vehicles without sacrificing quality, Polestar’s team has resolved this challenge by developing a new, faster manufacturing process that develops both body and platform in unison.

As a result of the new materials and techniques involved, the body-in-white is expected to weigh less than that of cars in smaller segments, contributing to improved vehicle efficiency, real-world EV range and dynamic responsiveness, all while delivering leading safety levels, the company said.





The new bonded aluminum platform will also help drive faster product introduction, high quality and platform rigidity, the company said.





By further developing this technology for Polestar’s first in-house platform, the 4-door Polestar 5 is being designed with torsional rigidity superior to that of a traditional two-seat sports- or super-car. The decision to develop a bespoke platform has also enabled the brand to deliver a production model that remains true to the Precept concept car that inspired it.





We knew we wanted this car to be light-weight, we knew we wanted high quality and we knew we wanted it quickly. This architecture delivers outstanding dynamic and safety attributes, with low investment technology applicable to high production volumes. —Pete Allen, Head of Polestar UK R&D

Development of Polestar 5 continues at pace, with global efforts led by a growing UK R&D unit, which is expected to grow to approximately 500 engineers in the coming months and which will continue to play a critical role in enhancing Polestar’s in-house R&D capabilities.

The Polestar 5 electric performance 4-door GT is planned to be launched in 2024 as the production evolution of Polestar Precept—the manifesto concept car that Polestar released in 2020 that showcases the brand’s future vision in terms of design, technology, and sustainability. As the company seeks to reduce its climate impact with every new model, Polestar aims to produce a truly climate-neutral car by 2030.