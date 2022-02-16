State Farm and Ford team up to introduce usage-based insurance to new connected vehicle owners

State Farm and Ford launched Drive Safe & Save Connected Car for customers with eligible connected Ford or Lincoln vehicles, to benefit from usage-based insurance (UBI). State Farm customers with eligible connected vehicles can opt into the State Farm UBI program, Drive Safe & Save, which adjusts premiums to an individual vehicle’s mileage and customer driving behavior.

State Farm will debut Drive Safe & Save Connected Car in Alaska, Idaho, Montana and Oregon, for policies effective on or after 27 Feb. 2022, followed by a rollout across more states (excluding Calif., Mass. and R.I.).

As a result, State Farm customers that drive an eligible Ford or Lincoln vehicle can better manage their overall vehicle ownership costs, by benefiting from their good driving behaviors or learning to improve their driving habits and in turn, reducing their premium. Eligible 2020 Model Year and newer connected Ford vehicles, with the consent of the vehicle owner, can share information directly with State Farm to enable Drive Safe & Save. The more customers improve their driving behaviors, the greater the insurance discount they may obtain.

Drive Safe & Save represents a significant auto discount opportunity, including an initial 10% participation discount off major coverages. Discounts average between 10 and 15%, with even higher discounts possible depending on individual driving behaviors. —State Farm SVP Property and Casualty Chris Schell

State Farm’s standard Drive Safe & Save program uses a Bluetooth beacon sent to the policy holder after enrollment in conjunction with a smartphone app. Drivers keep Bluetooth and location services on to record trips automatically.

Drive Safe & Save gives the following type of driving feedback: