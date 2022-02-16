Wallbox’s Pulsar Plus home EV chargers now available for purchase at NAPA Auto Parts

Wallbox, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, announced a strategic partnership with NAPA Auto Parts, a premier retail auto parts reseller in the US. NAPA Auto Parts stores will be an authorized dealer of Pulsar Plus, Wallbox’s award-winning smart home EV charger, online and in-store at more than 6,000 locations across the United States and Canada.

Pulsar Plus is available for purchase in select retail locations as of mid-February 2022.





Pulsar Plus (40A and 48A models available) is Wallbox’s best-selling home charger worldwide and is compatible with all EVs. Features include flexible amperage setting, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, charge scheduling, power sharing, the myWallbox app, and voice control via Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

Pulsar Plus comes standard with Wallbox’s proprietary energy management solutions, such as Eco-Smart and Power Boost to offer users increased control and flexibility over their charging.