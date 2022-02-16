Wallbox’s Pulsar Plus home EV chargers now available for purchase at NAPA Auto Parts
16 February 2022
Wallbox, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, announced a strategic partnership with NAPA Auto Parts, a premier retail auto parts reseller in the US. NAPA Auto Parts stores will be an authorized dealer of Pulsar Plus, Wallbox’s award-winning smart home EV charger, online and in-store at more than 6,000 locations across the United States and Canada.
Pulsar Plus is available for purchase in select retail locations as of mid-February 2022.
Pulsar Plus (40A and 48A models available) is Wallbox’s best-selling home charger worldwide and is compatible with all EVs. Features include flexible amperage setting, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, charge scheduling, power sharing, the myWallbox app, and voice control via Amazon Alexa and Google Home.
Pulsar Plus comes standard with Wallbox’s proprietary energy management solutions, such as Eco-Smart and Power Boost to offer users increased control and flexibility over their charging.
We are thrilled to join forces with the NAPA Auto Parts stores as they continue to build out their comprehensive offering to meet the evolving needs of the EV customer. Showcasing Pulsar Plus through an established brand like NAPA AUTO PARTS can help expand the awareness of our products as we continue to take steps aimed to accelerate the adoption of our smart home EV charger across the United States and Canada.—Douglas Alfaro, General Manager of Wallbox North America
