Eurocell EMEA to build Gigafactory in Western Europe; NCM cathodes, graphite-silicon composite anodes

Eurocell EMEA, an Anglo-Korean battery company, plans to build its first European Gigafactory in just 12 months—far faster than other Gigafactories. This is possible, the company says, because it has a proven battery product ready for scaled-up manufacturing. Eurocell EMEA is a joint venture between FIC EMEA and three Korean battery technology companies: Eurocell, FIC Advanced Materials and Indong Advanced Materials.

With an initial £600-million (US$813-million) investment planned over two phases, it intends to supply European energy storage, automotive, and e-mobility applications. Full capacity will be reached as early as 2025.

The company says it will mass-produce and export its batteries from one of three key markets: the UK, the Netherlands or Spain. It is already actively looking at sites and the final choice is heavily dependent on gaining the right level of central government support and investment.

Eurocell says that its batteries, developed in Korea, last more than ten times longer than conventional lithium-ion cells. A wide range of operating temperatures also makes the Eurocell cells suited to areas with extreme weather and without an existing grid network.

The Eurocell batteries combine NCM cathodes with graphite/silicon composite anodes in a prismatic form factor.





Eurocell in the UK is a new company, led by a highly experienced UK team and backed by our South Korean partner with decades of experience in electro-chemistry, making batteries at mass-scale and building the Gigafactories to produce them. Now we are planning to rapidly expand in Europe, supplying the energy storage and automotive industries with our market-leading technologies that last longer, perform better and are 100% safe. These products can be on the market in months, not years. To fulfil our mission, we are actively seeking a European manufacturing base and are in advanced discussions with sites in the UK, Netherlands and Spain. With the right level of central engagement and support we are keen to take advantage of the rapidly growing European market as quickly as possible. —Recardo Bruins, CEO Eurocell EMEA

Eurocell intends to construct its new Gigafactory in two phases. The first phase will begin producing advanced battery cells at scale by early 2023 for existing customers. In parallel a bespoke facility will be constructed on the same site, capable of producing in excess of 40 million cells per year by 2025.