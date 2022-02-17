Hampleton Partners: Autotech M&A remains constant, driven by EVs and charging

The latest Autotech & Mobility M&A Market Report from Hampleton Partners, the international M&A and corporate finance advisory firm for technology companies, shows that the appetite for Autotech & Mobility deals has remained consistent despite the impact of COVID disruption, the global semiconductor shortage and supply chain issues. Hampleton recorded 46 deals in the second half of 2021 and a total of 97 across the whole year, in line with previous years.

Valuation multiples also showed a reliable trend development on both a revenue and EBITDA basis: the trailing 30-month median revenue multiple increased and came in at 3.2x, while the corresponding EBITDA multiple has remained steady at 11.8x.





Autotech M&A Valutions and Multiples 2015-2022

As EV sales take off, demand for charging solutions is exploding. Forecasts predict that EV charging will be a €36-billion market in Europe for passenger cars alone in 2030. New revenue pools are emerging within EV charging, including recurring revenues from mobility services and payments, operations and energy management and asset ownership and electricity representing the lion’s share of this market. —Michel Annink, director, Hampleton Partners

Key 2021 deals included Chargepoint’s acquisition of ViriCiti, a provider of electrification solutions for eBus and commercial fleets, for $88 million, and EVgo’s acquisition of PlugShare, an e-mobility software company for $25 million.

Electrification of the passenger car market reached a tipping point in December, when Europe recorded more EV than diesel sales for the first time in history and annual diesel sales dropped by more than 50%.