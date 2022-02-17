Jaguar Land Rover partners with NVIDIA for next-gen automated driving and AI-enabled services

Jaguar Land Rover has formed a multi-year strategic partnership with NVIDIA to develop jointly and to deliver next-generation automated driving systems plus AI-enabled services and experiences for its customers.

Starting in 2025, all new Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles will be built on the NVIDIA DRIVE software-defined platform, delivering a wide spectrum of active safety, automated driving and parking systems as well as driver assistance systems.

Inside the vehicle, the system will deliver AI features, including driver and occupant monitoring, as well as advanced visualisation of the vehicle’s environment.

This full-stack solution is based on NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion, which features DRIVE Orin centralized AV computers; DRIVE AV and DRIVE IX software; safety, security and networking systems; plus, surround sensors. DRIVE Orin is the AI brain of the car and runs the Jaguar Land Rover Operating System, while DRIVE Hyperion is the central nervous system.

Jaguar Land Rover will also leverage in-house developed data center solutions with NVIDIA DGX for training AI models and DRIVE Sim software built on NVIDIA Omniverse for real-time physically accurate simulation. Jaguar Land Rover’s software-defined features and its end-to-end verification and validation architecture will enable the delivery of innovative assisted and automated driving services throughout the life of the vehicle via over-the-air software updates.