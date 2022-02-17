Volvo Trucks had 42% market share of heavy-duty electric trucks in Europe in 2021

New statistics show that Volvo Trucks was the market leader for heavy all-electric trucks in Europe 2021 with a market share of 42%. In 2021 the company took orders, including letters of intent to buy, for more than 1,100 electric trucks worldwide.

The international trucking industry is undergoing a transformation towards more sustainable transport as sales of heavy battery electric trucks are starting to pick up, with Europe in the lead. An increasing number of heavy all-electric trucks are now running in commercial traffic.

Statistics from the market analysis group IHS Markit show that during 2021 a total of 346 electric trucks (≥16 tonnes) were registered in Europe—an increase of 193% from 2020. Volvo Trucks has the largest market share at 42%. The countries in Europe with the most electric trucks registered (≥16 tonnes) are Switzerland, Norway, Sweden and The Netherlands.





Data: IHS Markit

We are determined to drive the electric truck revolution and our market leading position in Europe is proof that we are doing just that. Even if volumes are still low, we see rapidly growing interest, both in Europe, North America and in other parts of the world. In 2021 we have taken orders, including letters of intent to buy, for more than 1,100 trucks in over 20 countries. I’m convinced it’s becoming a key competitive advantage to offer electric, zero emission transports. —Roger Alm, President of Volvo Trucks

Volvo Trucks started serial production of electric trucks in 2019, as one of the very first truck brands in the world to do so. When production of the heavy duty all-electric models Volvo FH, Volvo FM and Volvo FMX begins this fall, Volvo will have the most complete electric line up in the global truck industry.





Volvo has delivered electric vehicles to a wide range of customers in Europe, North America and Australia. The company’s target is that half of its total truck sales will be electric by 2030.