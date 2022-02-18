Faraday Future receives manufacturing equipment from Guangzhou MINO at Hanford plant

EV-maker Faraday Future announced the arrival of intelligent manufacturing equipment from Guangzhou MINO Equipment Co., Ltd., a top-tier automotive supplier offering advanced manufacturing solutions. Included in the shipment is critical equipment for the body assembly production line of the FF 91.





Guangzhou MINO Equipment has been deeply involved with the FF 91 program since the vehicle’s inception and helped to create an efficient and reliable intelligent manufacturing solution for the FF 91. —Matt Tall, Vice President of Manufacturing at Faraday Future

Guangzhou MINO Equipment Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2008. MINO’s main product lines include Body In White (BIW) automatic welding lines, powertrain and new energy manufacturing equipment, electrical automation and robotics application integration and services.

In China, MINO provides BIW intelligent manufacturing lines for Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Ford, Volkswagen, General Motors, Great Wall, Geely, GAC, SAIC, BAIC as well as other Chinese domestic and foreign automotive manufacturers, and exports products to the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, South Africa, Malaysia and other countries.

Next week, FF will unveil the first production-intent FF 91 at its plant in Hanford, Calif. This achievement marks production Milestone #4: production intent builds for final engineering validation and certification.