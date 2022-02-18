Nissan to build two all-new, all-electric models at Mississippi assembly plant

Nissan’s Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant in Mississippi will become a center for US EV production, including the INFINITI brand. The company is investing $500 million in Nissan Canton to support production of two all-new, all-electric vehicles. Production is expected to begin in 2025.

Nissan’s investment is supported by strong partnerships with state, county and local governments.

The announcement supports Nissan Ambition 2030, calling for 23 electrified models for the Nissan and Infiniti brands globally, including 15 all-electric vehicles, by 2030.

Nissan has set the goal to achieve carbon neutrality across the company’s global operations and the life cycle of its products by 2050 by pursuing further innovations in electrification and manufacturing technology. As part of this effort, Nissan is targeting 40% of its US vehicle sales volume to be fully electric by 2030, with even more to be electrified.

Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant is celebrating 19 years of manufacturing operations in 2022. The plant employs approximately 5,000 people and has built nearly 5 million vehicles since opening in 2003. The plant currently builds four models: Altima, Frontier, TITAN and TITAN XD.

With this announcement, Nissan now has invested $4 billion in the facility. The company has invested more than $13 billion in its US manufacturing operations collectively.