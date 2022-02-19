Volkswagen e-up! EV available for order again after a hiatus of more than one year

The all-electric Volkswagen e-up! small car can now be ordered once again. To date, more than 80,000 of this model of vehicle have been sold around the world, and in Germany it was in second place in 2021 for all-electric vehicles with the most new registrations.

The vehicle had turned into a bestseller, causing delivery times to rise to up to 16 months. For this reason, Volkswagen temporarily stopped taking new orders for the mini vehicle at the end of 2020. Production continued throughout 2021 to process the order backlog. With 30,800 deliveries, this took the e-up! to second place among Germany’s most popular electric vehicles across brands last year.

Now that the order backlog has been processed successfully, the model from the segment below the ID.3 is available to order again in Germany and will gradually be rolled out in other European markets.





Available to order now, the e-up! Style Plus features electric drive power of 61 kW/83 PS. The maximum WLTP range is up to 258 kilometers (160 miles). In addition to its dynamic driving performance—due to features such as its high torque of 210 N·m—the e-up! features low consumption of 12.7 kWh (combined) per 100 kilometers.

Among other standard features, the model comes with a CCS charging plug for rapid charging, the Lane Assist lane departure warning system, Climatronic air conditioning, a leather-trimmed multifunction steering wheel and 15-inch “Blade” alloy wheels.





The charging time of the 32.2 kWh battery system (net value) is short: with 40 kW DC charging power, 60 minutes are enough to recharge the batteries to 80%. With alternating current, an 80% charge with 7.2 kW of power takes a little over four hours. The list price for the current version is €26,895 (US$30,462) including VAT (in Germany), before deduction of the environmental and innovation premium of €9,570 (US$10,839) (in Germany).

The e-up!’s market success contributes to Volkswagen’s electric offensive. To date, the company has sold more than half a million all-electric vehicles worldwide—including the 263,000 new BEVs registered in 2021 alone. As part of the ACCELERATE strategy, the proportion of BEVs is to rise to at least 70% of all Volkswagen brand deliveries in Europe by 2030—substantially more than one million vehicles. The company also intends to be net carbon-neutral by 2050.