Prague buying 20 Solaris bi-articulated Trollino 24 electric trolleybuses

A consortium comprising Solaris Bus & Coach, Solaris Czech and Škoda Electric has submitted a winning bid in a tender for the delivery of 20 bi-articulated Trollino 24 electric trolleybuses, held by the Prague public transport operator Dopravní podnik. This is the first such large order for vehicles of this type. The deliveries shall be carried out within 24 months of the signing of the contract.





Each vehicle will feature four axles, including two drive axles. The drive of the Trollino 24 will consist of two traction motors. Traction batteries, used as a source of energy in the event of power supply failure, will be placed on the roof of the vehicle’s second section.

The minimum range of the trolleybus, when running on traction batteries stipulated in the tender specification, amounts to 11 km.

The bi-articulated trolleybus is 24,700 mm in lnegth. It can carry up to 179 passengers, including 54 people seated. The vehicle interior will also feature two bays for passengers in wheelchairs. The Trollino 24 is a five-door-model with a 2-2-2-2-2 door layout.

Both the lighting in the passenger compartment and external lighting have been designed using LED technology.

The bi-articulated Solaris trolleybus was presented for the first time to the public in 2019 at the Busworld trade fair in Brussels. In 2020, the trolleybus was test-driven in regular passenger traffic in Bratislava. This is yet another trolleybus model in the Solaris range. The company added these zero-emission vehicles to its offering back in 2001. Since then, it has delivered 1,800 Trollinos to customers all over Europe.