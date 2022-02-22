Hubject publishes Open Plug&Charge protocol

Hubject, an e-mobility specialist founded in 2012 by leading companies in the energy, technology, and automotive industries (earlier post), has published the Open Plug&Charge Protocol (OPCP), the first independent protocol to standardize the Plug&Charge EV ecosystem. This publication further empowers software engineers and EV charging experts to focus on developing customer-oriented, easy–to–use EV charging solutions to foster the adoption of electric vehicles further.

The shareholders of Hubject GmbH include the BMW Group, Bosch, Daimler, EnBW, innogy, Siemens, and the Volkswagen Group.

This measure is particularly relevant, Hubject says, because the rapidly growing market for Plug&Charge results in a range of very different processes from different manufacturers.

Unhindered access without lock-in effects will be an essential criterion for Charging Station Operators and Mobility Service Providers, offering charging solutions. In addition, qualities such as the simple and secure authentication methods for different applications and the option for further joint development in cross-sector mode are convincing. Furthermore, the opportunity for multi-contract handling is given. Multiroot handling is also implemented and compliant with ISO15118-20.

This publication is based on Hubject’s Plug&Charge ecosystem—the leading software solution for connecting companies offering services based on ISO 15118 and in place since 2018. Numerous EV manufacturers as well as charging station operators and mobility service providers have launched services based on this solution to increase the customer experience using charging stations for recharging EVs.

More operators and providers are turning to OPCP as an efficient tool for pool usages like Contract Certificate Pool (CCP) and Root Certificate Pool (RCP). In addition, Hubject already has announced its Open Plug&Charge Testing system before, which is already enabling every company to test their own Plug&Charge Implementation freely.

Hubject simplifies the charging of electric vehicles. Through its eRoaming platform, called intercharge, the eMobility specialist connects Charge Point Operators or CPOs and eMobility Service Providers or EMPs, enabling unified, grid-independent access to charging infrastructure. With more than 400,000 connected charging points and more than 1,000 B2B partners in 52 countries and four continents, Hubject has created the world’s largest cross provider charging network for electric vehicles by connecting CPO networks.

In addition, Hubject is a trusted consulting partner in the eMobility market, advising car manufacturers, charging providers and other EV-related businesses looking to launch eMobility services or implement Plug&Charge according to ISO 15118.