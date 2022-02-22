QUANTRON introduces new CIZARIS 12m electric bus; BEV first, fuel cell model next year

QUANTRON has unveiled its new 12m electric bus called CIZARIS. The new bus model in the Augsburg-based company’s bus portfolio will be launched as an all-electric version (CIZARIS 12 EV), followed in 2023 by a fuel cell drive (CIZARIS 12 H) that uses a largely identical powertrain. Two- and three-door models with a total of nine interior layouts are available.





The CIZARIS represents the entry of QUANTRON into the sustainable and tender-driven city bus market, which is becoming increasingly significant due to the European “Clean Vehicles Directive”. In doing so, the designers are drawing on a vehicle platform that has proven itself hundreds of times over in Asia’s largest electric bus markets in recent years.

The CIZARIS features robust and reliable CATL lithium iron phosphate batteries and a highly efficient synchronous central motor from Dana/TM4, which has been used in tens of thousands of buses for years. From QUANTRON’s point of view, this combination, which has so far been rather rare in Europe, represents the optimal team for converting the energy on board into propulsion as safely and efficiently as possible.

With between 242 and 424 kWh of selectable battery capacity, the roof-mounted battery packs only (a maximum of six in the front and six in the rear depending on customer preference) are fast-charged with 65 to 150 kW direct current (DC) in two to five hours.

The matching CCS combo plug is installed on the right, left or in the rear at the customer’s request—a key point in terms of customer convenience. In the medium-heavy eSORT 2 cycle, this energy is sufficient for circulations of 220 to 370 kilometers with a charging stroke (DoD) of 10%. This range is fully sufficient for most transport operators, saving them greater expense on charging infrastructure. For higher demands, the CIZARIS 12H will have even greater range for intercity travel starting in 2023.

The vehicle-mounted and water-cooled central motor from Dana/TM4 based on the permanent synchronous principle (PSM) features low speeds and particularly high efficiency compared with asynchronous motors. It has an output of 145/245 kW (nominal/maximum) and a maximum engine torque of 1,055/3,329 N·m, which is developed without any gear changes. With the introduction of the fuel cell version, an even more powerful powertrain will be used.

Another advantage of the central engine, in addition to its largely silent operation, is that since it does not contribute to the unsprung masses of the chassis like an electric portal axle, it is not exposed to constant vibrations and thus has a longer service life than such systems.

A Valeo heat pump/air conditioning unit with a cooling capacity of 33 kW provides the right climate on board, and the driver also has a front box. The total heating capacity can be increased to a total of 50 kW if required. The process enables an effective heating output adapted to battery operation with lower energy consumption.

For the market launch of the QUANTRON CIZARIS, the sales focus will initially be on the markets of Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Scandinavia, and Southern Europe. Due to the special requirements of the German market, such as the VDV specifications relating to the driver’s workplace and other systems, the market launch in Germany, Austria and Switzerland will take place in the second half of 2022.

Quantron AG is a system provider of clean battery and hydrogen-powered e-mobility for commercial vehicles such as trucks, buses and vans. In addition to new electric vehicles, the services offered include the electrification of used and existing vehicles, the creation of individual overall concepts including the appropriate charging infrastructure as well as rental, financing and leasing offers and driver training. Quantron AG also sells batteries and integrated customized electrification concepts to manufacturers of commercial vehicles, machinery and intralogistics vehicles.