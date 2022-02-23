Audi of America, Verizon partner to bring 5G to vehicle lineup starting in MY2024

Verizon and Audi of America will bring 5G connectivity to the automaker’s US lineup, estimated to begin with select models for the 2024 model year. The collaboration brings embedded 5G Ultra Wideband connectivity into Audi vehicles and provides the speed and telecommunication architecture necessary for highly personalized and augmented mobile services, new driver-assistance features, and connectivity-enabled innovations for the automated future of driving.

The deal also marks Verizon’s first agreement with a global premium automaker for 5G-enabled automobiles.

The embedded technology will allow a vehicle to connect to the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband network for advanced driving features, connected services, and blazing-fast in-car Wi-Fi and infotainment.

Passengers will be able to download or stream entertainment at higher speeds and better quality than ever before.

Vehicles will be able to receive firmware and software upgrades over the air to help ensure in-vehicle technology remains current and capable.

Infotainment and navigation systems can be enhanced with HD/3D mapping and video, cloud-based user profiles, and mobile retail capabilities.

Cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technology, which Audi and Verizon are developing for customers, is designed to allow vehicles to respond to other vehicles and infrastructure around them for low-latency alerts and messages.

The technology will be crucial to development of automated vehicles and safety advancements, such as providing a fuller view of vehicle environments, beyond what drivers, vehicle cameras and radar systems can observe.

Verizon is also partnering with all three major cloud providers for mobile edge compute services, which can be used to develop innovative safety and autonomous driving features. Mobile edge computing with 5G connectivity provides the low latency needed for urgent C-V2X communications, i.e., the ability for vehicles to communicate with other vehicles, connected infrastructure, and devices in the environment around them in near real-time.

Audi of America continues to collaborate with state departments of transportation, infrastructure providers, and technology providers to develop direct C-V2X communication that can protect vulnerable road users, including pedestrians, school children, road maintenance crews, and cyclists.

Verizon is aggressively expanding its high performance 5G Ultra Wideband network. The company recently deployed new C-band spectrum assets, expanding the coverage area of its 5G Ultra Wideband mobility service to parts of more than 1,700 cities around the US. In 2021, Verizon’s 5G mmWave cell site deployments nearly doubled the previous two years’ combined, and 5G Ultra Wideband data use increased more than 750% year-over-year. Verizon will continue to expand its 5G coverage, bringing 5G Ultra Wideband coverage to more roadway users on an ongoing basis.