Volkswagen boosts range of 2022 ID.4 electric SUV to EPA-estimated 280 miles

Volkswagen of America announced that the 2022 ID.4 electric SUV offers an EPA-estimated range of 280 miles—an increase of 20 miles from the 2021 model. The ID.4 Pro S rear-wheel-drive received an EPA-estimated range of 268 miles, while AWD Pro was rated at an EPA-estimated 251 miles of range and the AWD Pro S was rated at an EPA-estimated 245 miles of range.





The EPA-estimated fuel economy for ID.4 Pro is 121 MPGe in city driving; 102 MPGe in highway driving, and 112 MPGe in combined city/highway driving. The EPA-estimated fuel economy for the Pro S is 115 MPGe in city driving; 97 MPGe in highway driving, and 106 MPGe in combined city/highway driving.

The EPA-estimated fuel economy for AWD ID.4 Pro is 106 MPGe in city driving; 96 MPGe in highway driving, and 101 MPGe in combined city/highway driving. The EPA-estimated fuel economy for the AWD Pro S is 100 MPGe in city driving; 90 MPGe in highway driving, and 95 MPGe in combined city/highway driving.

All ID.4 models offer an 82kWh (gross) battery along with a permanent-magnet synchronous motor in the rear, offering 201 hp and 229 lb-ft (310 N·m) of torque. The ID.4 AWD adds an asynchronous electric motor on the front axle. The front unit has a maximum output of 107 horsepower and 119 lb-ft (161 N·m) of torque. Together, the system has a maximum output of 295 horsepower and 339 lb-ft (460 N·m) of torque.

The ID.4 improves the DC fast-charging speed for model year 2022, from 125 kW to 135 kW. The 2022 ID.4 comes with three years of unlimited 30-minute charging sessions at Electrify America DC fast chargers at no additional cost, helping to inspire range confidence.

Volkswagen customers will be able to manage their charging plan through the Electrify America app. For model year 2022, the ID.4 offers a Plug and Charge feature (later availability) to help simplify the charging experience at Electrify America.

Electrify America has 800 EV charging stations and about 3,500 individual ultra-fast chargers open or with construction completed in the U.S. By 2026, the company plans to more than double its infrastructure with 1,800 charging stations comprised of 10,000 individual chargers in the United States and Canada.

Pricing for the 2022 ID.4 starts at $40,760 MSRP for the rear-wheel-drive Pro model, before a potential Federal tax credit of up to $7,500. The ID.4 AWD Pro carries a starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $44,440. Pro S models are priced from $45,260 for rear-wheel drive and $48,940 for all-wheel drive. Destination for all ID.4 models is $1,195.