Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Teijin to partner with Fuji Design in carbon fiber recycling
Pratt & Whitney awarded $3.8M by ARPA-E to develop novel hydrogen-fueled propulsion for aviation: HySIITE

Gold Hydrogen Program coalition launches program for subsurface biomanufacturing of hydrogen

24 February 2022

The Gold Hydrogen Program, a coalition of organizations seeking to support the scale of this clean energy resource, announced its launch and the debut of a pilot microbial Gold Hydrogen Process. A joint industry partnership to commercialize clean, gold hydrogen, the program’s founding members include synthetic biology company Cemvita Factory (innovator in low-carbon microbial solutions for energy and mining resource extraction, production, and renewal); and Chart Industries, Inc. (a leader in clean energy solutions).

Other collaborators include EXP (a global engineering and consulting firm); and The Center for Houston’s Future (a nonprofit organization devoted to fact-based strategic planning, collaboration, and action on issues of great importance to the long-term future of Houston).

Conventional hydrogen production is energy-intensive; thus, hydrogen products are classified by colors—green, blue, grey, brown, and more—that describe the process used for creation (including electrolysis, steam-methane, oil, or coal production methods).

D5770AEB-2F4C-448E-90F1-02EFFA2D97E9

Found naturally deep in the Earth, “gold hydrogen” is a resource that is produced biologically and in the subsurface. Gold hydrogen has been cost-prohibitive to extract and not commercially viable up to now.

Cemvita scientists have discovered a category of microbes that live in subsurface oil reservoirs and that can produce hydrogen. ​The Cemvita process leverages these microbes to ferment unrecovered oil in depleted reservoirs and caverns to produce hydrogen.

With the potential to revitalize and remediate thousands of depleted, abandoned oil and gas reservoirs around the country, the extraction techniques meld existing infrastructure with microbiology to scale clean energy solutions quickly while creating new revenue streams for heavy industry companies.

Reservoir microbiology has incredible potential for unlocking the promise of Gold Hydrogen in a clean, efficient way. Through this program, we are looking forward to collaborating with companies who value true disruptive innovation and are committed to pioneering the clean energy transition, not just talking about it.

—Zach Broussard, Head of Petroleum Microbiology at Cemvita and Gold Hydrogen Program Manager

Through the Gold Hydrogen Program, member companies collaborate to generate gold hydrogen cleanly, efficiently, and at scale to meet rising global demand. Program members receive early access to IP at preferential rates, and participation in the group is capped at ten members.

Posted on 24 February 2022 in Hydrogen, Hydrogen Production, Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)