Pratt & Whitney awarded $3.8M by ARPA-E to develop novel hydrogen-fueled propulsion for aviation: HySIITE
24 February 2022
Pratt & Whitney was selected by the US Department of Energy (DoE) to develop novel, high-efficiency hydrogen-fueled propulsion technology for commercial aviation, as part of DoE’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) OPEN 2021 program (earlier post).
The Hydrogen Steam-Injected, Inter‐Cooled Turbine Engine (HySIITE) project will use liquid hydrogen (LH2) combustion and water vapor recovery to achieve zero in-flight CO2 emissions, while reducing nitrogen-oxide (NOx) emissions by up to 80% and reducing fuel consumption by up to 35% for next-generation single-aisle aircraft.
The HySIITE engine will burn hydrogen in a thermodynamic engine cycle that incorporates steam injection to reduce NOx emissions. The semi-closed system architecture planned for HySIITE will achieve thermal efficiency greater than fuel cells and reduce total operating costs when compared to using “drop in” sustainable aviation fuels.
This truly is an exciting opportunity to start developing the key technologies that could bring the industry’s first hydrogen steam injected, inter-cooled engine from concept to reality. For nearly 100 years, Pratt & Whitney has been at the forefront of innovating cutting-edge technologies to continually advance the efficiency of aircraft engines, and we are thrilled to be selected to work on what could be the next breakthrough technology for aviation.—Geoff Hunt, senior vice president, Engineering and Technology, at Pratt & Whitney
This is the first direct collaboration between Pratt & Whitney and ARPA-E.
Separately, Airbus announced a collaboration with CFM to develop a direct combustion aviation engine also fueled by liquid hydrogen. (Earlier post.)
Interest in using liquid hydrogen as an alternative to conventional hydrocarbon aviation fuels reaches back at least to the 1950s, when the impetus was primarily improving military aircraft performance. In the 1970s, the interest switched to concern over fossil fuel depletion (as perceived at the time), the oil crises, and air pollution. Now the concern is greenhouse gases and climate change.
I am not sure what they intend to do with the water vapor that they recover. They are burning H2 with a molecular weight of 2 and generating water with a molecular weight of 18. So for every kilogram of hydrogen consumed they replace it with 9 kilograms of water. After a bit, the plane would no longer be able to fly. Maybe, they are planing to dump the water as a liquid or, at altitude, they can make ice cubes and dump it as a solid. Anyway, I do not expect hydrogen fueled planes any time soon.
sd
They're going to make steam to inject to dilute the fuel to reduce the combustion temperature. This is for NOx control.
The water will eventually go out the tailpipe, as vapor. Gonna be some pretty healthy contrails from those things.
Engineer-Poet
I have not done the maths for aeroplanes, but some time ago we ran through that for water emitted from fuel cell cars.
The water was about the same, although the far lower temperature in the fuel cells compared to an ICE meant that it was more likely to pool instead of rapidly rising.
So as a first guess it seems probable to me that the quantities of tailpipe vapour should be similar to those of conventional planes, although of course an engine combusting hydrogen is not the same as a fuel cell operating in a car.
Davemart