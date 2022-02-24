QuantumScape expands to Asia-Pacific region with new R&D enter in Japan

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
QuantumScape Corporation, a leading developer of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles (earlier post), is expanding into the Asia-Pacific region with an office in Kyoto, Japan. The new property will feature a laboratory for battery research and development.

QuantumScape is developing solid-state lithium-metal battery technology that is designed to deliver a combination of high energy density coupled with fast charging capabilities that are difficult to achieve with conventional lithium-ion battery chemistries. The company has a close partnership with Volkswagen Group and has established agreements with two other major global automakers.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, QuantumScape has worked with automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and tools and materials suppliers across the Asia-Pacific region for several years. As the company’s first regional footprint, the office will serve core functions, including materials and equipment evaluation and improving collaboration with regional partners.

QuantumScape has started building a team of engineers and scientists and is actively hiring for a number of open positions. The R&D center is located in the Kyoto Research Park in Kyoto. The labs are expected to be operational later this year.

Posted on 24 February 2022 in Batteries, Electric (Battery)

