Teijin to partner with Fuji Design in carbon fiber recycling

Teijin Limited has agreed to form a business alliance with Fuji Design Co., Ltd., a Japanese manufacturer of recycled carbon fibers to establish a business structure for the production, supply and commercialization of carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) products made from recycled carbon fibers using a low environmental impact process.

Lightweight and high-strength CFRP, which already is used widely in aircraft, industrial and sports applications, is expected to attract increasing demand as a solution for improving the fuel efficiency of vehicles and other products. The challenge, however, is to urgently establish technologies for the reuse of carbon fibers, thereby helping to eliminate the material’s high-impact disposal in landfills or via incineration.

Fuji Design’s proprietary “precision pyrolysis” technology produces high-quality carbon fibers from used CFRP by removing matrix resins. As a green technology, it produces some 90% fewer CO 2 emissions than carbon fibers produced with virgin raw materials.

Fuji Design, which is operating a commercial plant partially subsidized by Japan’s Ministry of the Environment, has been looking to expand the business by developing new applications for its technology.