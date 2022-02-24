WiTricity plans aftermarket wireless EV charging solution

WiTricity, a leader and pioneer in wireless charging for electric vehicles (EVs), plans to offer an aftermarket wireless charging upgrade package for owners of select EV models, starting with a limited beta in 2022. The solution, WiTricity Halo Charging, offers a complete, end-to-end, and hassle-free charging experience: just park and charge.

Our research has shown us that consumers want wireless charging for their EVs. WiTricity has focused to date on enabling automakers with factory-installed EV wireless charging, and we’re seeing the first of these vehicles launching in Asia. Now, we want to bring our WiTricity Halo Charging solution to customers who have already purchased their EV by offering a complete upgrade solution. —Alex Gruzen, CEO of WiTricity





Tesla Model 3 oufitted with WiTricity Wireless Charging

The WiTricity Halo upgrade will deliver 11 kW wireless charging, enabling a charge rate that provides up to 35-40 miles of driving range per hour of charging time, a speed and efficiency on par with today’s Level 2 AC plug-in chargers.

The WiTricity Halo upgrade includes three key components:

the power receiver that is installed on the vehicle;

the wall box that connects to electric power; and

the charging pad that is installed on- or in-ground.

WiTricity Halo Charging will be initially available in the United States to owners of select EVs starting with a beta in late 2022, followed by broader availability in 2023.

As a preliminary step in developing the WiTricity Halo solution, WiTricity has upgraded modern EVs to showcase the experience to consumers. WiTricity’s Tesla Model 3, sporting its distinctive “This Tesla Charges Wirelessly” skin, has been a common sight in Watertown, Massachusetts since October 2021 when it was outfitted with wireless charging. WiTricity’s upgraded Tesla fully charges in less than 6 hours using the WiTricity Halo system. WiTricity engineers are also actively upgrading a Ford Mustang Mach-E, with more vehicles in the pipeline.

More details on WiTricity Halo Charging will be released later this year. The final decision on which models to offer upgrades is yet to be determined and will be based on customer demand, technical feasibility, and automaker support. Individuals in the US who want to register their interest for the WiTricity Halo beta program, or stay informed on its progress, can sign up at https://info.witricity.com/halo.

The WiTricity Halo system is built on WiTricity’s core magnetic resonance charging, peripheral systems, and software developed over a decade. WiTricity has 1,200 awarded patents in the wireless charging field, and works with automakers and their suppliers around the world.