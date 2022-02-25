GZM Metropolis signs a contract for 32 Solaris electric buses

GZM Metropolis (an association of municipalities in the Silesia region in Poland) has signed a contract for the delivery of 32 new Solaris electric buses along with charging infrastructure—11 pantograph chargers and 16 plug-in chargers.

GZM Metropolis will welcome 27 Urbino 12 electric and 5 articulated Urbino 18 electric vehicles in 2023. Apart from providing charging devices, the manufacturer has also committed to carrying out a full package of turnkey e-mobility solutions comprising designing work, securing a permit for land development, project supervision on behalf of the investor and setting up the necessary charging infrastructure.

The vehicles to be delivered to GZM Metropolis will be powered by Solaris High Energy batteries with a total capacity of 250 kWh in the Urbino 12 electric buses and of 400 kWh in the case of the Urbino 18 electric units. They will be recharged both by means of a pantograph and plug-in technology. The drive in both vehicle types will consist of traction motors integrated with a drive axle.

The Urbino 12 interiors will fit at least 80 people and the Urbino 18 electric buses will have room for at least 115 passengers.

Almost 1,200 Solaris e-vehicles have already rolled out onto the streets of various European cities. Just as in the case of GZM Metropolis, clients from all over Europe opt for vehicles of different lengths, mostly those of 12 and 18 metres. At present, such electric pairings can be seen, for example, in Berlin, Barcelona, Warsaw, Poznań, and in the Italian city of Bolzano.