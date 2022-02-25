Infinium enters strategic alliance with Denbury for ultra-low-carbon electrofuels projects in Texas

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
25 February 2022

Electrofuels innovator Infinium (earlier post) has entered into a strategic alliance with US independent energy company Denbury to collaborate on developing ultra-low carbon electrofuels projects in the state of Texas. Infinium electrofuels facilities being developed in Brazoria County will convert renewable power into green hydrogen and combine it with industrial-sourced carbon dioxide to produce ultra-low carbon fuels using Infinium proprietary technology.

Infinium_Electrofuels_Process__1

Infinium electrofuels process

Under the strategic alliance, Denbury will source and transport CO2 to the Infinium facilities, which are planned to be sited near Denbury’s existing and planned CO2 pipeline infrastructure. Denbury estimates that the pipeline infrastructure necessary to deliver CO2 to the Infinium facilities will be ready as early as 2025. The facilities are anticipated to utilize 1.5 million tons of CO2 per year that would otherwise be emitted into the atmosphere.

Our agreement with Infinium is another exciting opportunity for Denbury to partner with a company that is aligned with our strategy to develop world-leading carbon solutions, and we welcome the opportunity to potentially invest alongside Infinium in these projects. This innovative and highly scalable utilization of industrial-sourced CO2 will be an important element in the spectrum of solutions that Denbury can offer to industrial CO2 emitters. Infinium’s ultra-low carbon intensity electrofuels produced using industrial-sourced CO2 will provide a powerful tool to reduce the carbon intensity of transportation in our country and the world.

—Chris Kendall, Denbury’s President and CEO

Earlier this month, Infinium announced a partnership with ENGIE to develop a facility that will produce ultra-low carbon Infinium electrofuels at scale for the transportation industry. The Reuze project includes the development of one of Europe’s largest announced CO2 conversion hubs, located in France, which will enable the conversion of hundreds of thousands of tons of CO2 emissions from ArcelorMittal into clean electrofuels for the European market.

Infinium investors include Amazon, NextEra Energy, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and AP Ventures.

Denbury is an independent energy company with 143.1 MMBOE of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves as of 31 December 2020, of which 98% is oil. Operations are focused in two key operating areas: the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company is differentiated by its focus on CO2 EOR and the emerging CCUS industry, supported by the company’s CO2 EOR technical and operational expertise and its extensive CO2 pipeline infrastructure.

The company currently injects more than three million tons of captured industrial-sourced CO2 annually, and its objective is to fully offset its Scope 1, 2, and 3 CO2 emissions within this decade, primarily through increasing the amount of captured industrial-sourced CO2 used in its operations.

Comments

SJC

source and transport CO2
Can be stored from power plants

Posted by: SJC | 25 February 2022 at 12:34 PM

