ARPA-E to award up to $44M to develop net-zero or net negative processes to grow minerals supply chain: MINER

The US Department of Energy (DOE) announced up to $44 million in funding (DE-FOA-0002707) to support projects developing commercial-ready technologies that give the United States a net-zero or net negative emissions pathway toward increased domestic supplies of critical elements required for the transition to clean energy.

The program—Mining Innovations for Negative Emissions Resource Recovery (MINER)—is administered by DOE’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) and aims to develop commercially scalable technologies that would enable greater domestic supplies of copper, nickel, lithium, cobalt, rare earth elements, and other critical elements.

The lack of a secure domestic supply of these minerals poses a significant supply chain risk for the United States, especially with regard to batteries, renewable generation, and transmission. Specifically, ARPA-E seeks to support the development of technologies to: