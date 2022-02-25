Toyota to provide bZ4X customers with DC fast charger access through EVgo

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
25 February 2022

The 2023 Toyota bZ4X battery electric SUV, due to arrive at dealers later this year, will mark the start of a collaboration between Toyota Motor North America and EVgo to provide new bZ4X customers with access to DC fast-charging stations. Customers who purchase or lease a new 2023 Toyota bZ4X will get one year of unlimited complimentary charging at all EVgo-owned and operated public charging stations nationwide.

Toyota_EVgo_Charging_001-1-1500x851

Customers will be able to use the Toyota App on their mobile device to sign up for this offer, locate EVgo stations and initiate complimentary charging for their new bZ4X.

The bZ4X will have a manufacturer-estimated range of up to 250 miles for XLE front-wheel drive models, with a 355V, 71.4 kWh battery pack.

With more than 800 DC fast charging locations and thousands of Level 2 charging stations, EVgo’s charging network serves more than 68 metropolitan areas across 35 states. The EVgo network is powered by 100% renewable energy.

