Chevron, Iwatani to build 30 hydrogen fueling stations in California

Chevron USA, a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation, and Iwatani Corporation of America (ICA), a wholly owned subsidiary company of Iwatani Corporation will co-develop and construct 30 hydrogen fueling sites in California by 2026.

As part of the agreement, Chevron plans to fund construction of the sites, which are expected to be located at Chevron-branded retail locations across the state. The stations will initially fuel light-duty vehicles while retaining the flexibility to service heavy-duty vehicles over the long term.

Iwatani will operate and maintain the hydrogen fueling sites and provide hydrogen supply and transportation logistics services. Chevron plans to supply a portion of the fueling sites with excess hydrogen production capacity at its Richmond Refinery and future hydrogen production from pilot projects in Northern California.

Iwatani is Japan’s only fully integrated supplier of hydrogen and presently supplies its extensive base of light and heavy-duty hydrogen refueling stations and industrial customers via five liquid and ten gaseous hydrogen production plants throughout the country.

Leveraging its parent company’s expertise, Iwatani Corporation of America (ICA) has embarked on a growth program to establish a vertically integrated hydrogen business in the US, which includes hydrogen supply, distribution and logistics services as well as operations & maintenance services to hydrogen refueling station owners. ICA also owns and operates a growing network of Iwatani-branded hydrogen refueling stations in California.

Iwatani Corporation of America has headquarters offices in Houston, Texas and Santa Clara, California.