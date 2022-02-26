DSM Engineering Materials expands production of high-performance polymers in China for EVs and E&E

DSM Engineering Materials is expanding its high-performance materials production capacity at its Jiangyin plant in Jiangsu Province, China. Work on an additional compounding line began in February 2022, with completion expected in 2023. The new line will help DSM to meet growing demand for high-performance polymers used in a wide range of end-applications—particularly for electric vehicles and in electricsand electronics (E&E)—and will help drive the shift to a low-carbon, circular economy.

In recent years, rising living standards and increasingly ambitious environmental policies have driven demand for sustainable high-performance materials in China. Supplying the automotive, electrics, and electronics markets, China’s specialty engineering materials industry continues to show a healthy growth rate.

The new compounding line will help meet this demand for high-performance specialty materials such as Akulon PA6/PA66, Arnite PET/PBT, Arnitel TPC, EcoPaXX PA410, ForTii PA4T/PPA and Stanyl PA46.

In addition to increasing production capacity for materials enabling sustainable solutions, the expansion project will deliver no increase in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions upon start-up and will be powered by 100% Renewable Electricity.

This aligns with the sustainability commitments of DSM Engineering Materials, which include halving its global GHG emissions and launching bio- and/or recycled-based alternatives for its whole portfolio by 2030.

The Jiangyin site is already a frontrunner in sustainable manufacturing, using self-generated solar power and sourced renewable electricity to produce high-performance materials.