OCSiAl receives approval for €300M Luxembourg graphene nanotube production plant and R&D center

OCSiAl, the world’s largest manufacturer of graphene nanotubes, has been granted approval by Luxembourg authorities for a production plant, together with an associated R&D center, in Differdange, Luxembourg. OCSiAl’s graphene nanotube synthesis facility, expected to be the largest of its kind, is scheduled to begin production in 2025.

The new production facility is expected to increase the current production capacity of OCSiAl by several times; OCSiAl believes that the capacity of the new synthesis facility will be enough to supply nanotube solutions for batteries for up to 10 million electric vehicles (EVs)

A graphene nanotube is a unique form of carbon that can be imagined as a graphene sheet, with a thickness of one atom, rolled into a tube. One of the best electrical conductors on earth, graphene nanotubes are 100 times stronger than steel, but lighter than aluminum.

When added to a material, nanotubes create a strong, conductive skeleton inside the material that results in a substantial improvement to the material’s targeted properties. The use of elastomers, thermoplastics and thermosets, reinforced with graphene nanotubes, can lead to the development of lightweight “smart” car bodies; safe, energy-efficient tires; and long-lasting, high-performance batteries for EVs.

Our state-of-the-art graphene nanotube facility in Luxembourg will be positioned near more than 20 gigafactories in Europe, many of which are already our partners. Its strategic location between Belgium, France and Germany will allow us to reduce logistics costs and work closely with leading automakers, the largest chemical producers and large tire manufacturers across Europe. With the new facility, we’ll be able to supply these leading industries with advanced materials for the next generation of EV components. —Konstantin Notman, Chief Executive Officer of OCSiAl Group

OCSiAl plans to invest $300 million in the development of the facility, which was designed to minimize the usage of energy and resources as well as to protect the population and the biodiversity in the surrounding environment from any negative impact.

OCSiAl’s headquarters and one of the company’s three graphene nanotube development centers are already located in Luxembourg. The new facility will expand the company’s global footprint and is expected to increase its headcount by 300 across research and production.

More than 1,500 industry players in more than 50 countries are developing technologies and products based on OCSiAl’s graphene nanotubes. In some products, graphene nanotubes have become a key component. For example, batteries with OCSiAl nanotubes are already in serial production by a number of leading Lithium-ion battery makers. Two of the five largest global tire manufacturers are at an advanced R&D stage with OCSiAl’s nanotubes, and seven of the ten largest global coatings producers are conducting advanced industrial trials. According to third-party analysis, the total addressable market for OCSiAl’s graphene nanotube products and technology is expected to surpass $400 billion by 2035.